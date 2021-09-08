Coming Back Home: Sparks Inc. Partners Again with Talladega Superspeedway for the Sparks 300; Set for Saturday, October 2

One of the family is coming home. Sparks Inc., an electrical operations and restoration company based out of Decatur, AL, has again partnered with NASCAR’s Most Competitive and Energized Track - Talladega Superspeedway - to become the entitlement sponsor of the Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, October 2.

It will mark the second time that Sparks (www.sparksinc.com) has been an entitlement sponsor with Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s Most Competitive track. From 2016-2018, the Sparks brand served as sponsor of the track’s springtime NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The 2021 Sparks 300, however, will be a part of the high voltage battle within the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs that will determine the season-ending champion. The Sparks 300 is set to get the green flag at 3:30 p.m. CDT and will be the second race as a part of a Saturday racing doubleheader, which will also feature the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs event that starts at 12 Noon CDT.

In addition to setting the bar in the high-voltage industry, Sparks also has an array of other top caliber companies and will also utilize the sponsorship of the Sparks 300 to promote those businesses. They include XEO Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company (www.xeobrewing.com), Absaroka Western Wear and Work Wear (www.absaroka.myshopify.com), Sparks Farm (Roping horses and cattle) and Lightning Livestock Rodeo Company (www.lightningbrand.com), which will debut Talladega Superspeedway’s first-ever rodeo on Friday night (Oct. 1) in the track’s infamous infield.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 1, the Lightning Livestock Rodeo will consist of exciting “Ride the Lightning” bull riding and bull fighting. All infield ticket holders will have free access to the event. More information is forthcoming on location inside the 2.66-mile tri-oval.

“Sparks Inc. is eager to make our return to Talladega this year and we are looking forward to the unique opportunity to unify both our passions for rodeo and NASCAR at the same venue,” said Sparks Inc. President Jaradda Sparks, a third-generation electrical lineman. “It is certainly going to be an action-packed weekend, and Sparks is excited to play a role in it.

“At Sparks, it’s about finding people’s skills and their passion, and pushing them to be the best they can be in vital roles within our companies. Everyone has a chance in this life. A lot of people may not believe in themselves, but we are their support. We believe in them and push them to be their best. When I say ‘We,’ it’s our Team. We are a family!”

A committed leader in Energy Restoration Management since 2007, Sparks Inc. (www.sparksinc.com) addresses a growing need by both Investor-Owned Utilities and Electric Co-ops for a quality workforce to perform storm response and energy restoration services. Sparks has provided services on high voltage powerlines and industrial systems across the United States with a focus in transmission and distribution. Their services include; storm response, transmission and distribution construction, live line maintenance, line clearing, substations and engineering.

“We are so excited to have Sparks Inc., an Alabama company, back in our family of partners,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “In addition to using the Sparks 300 to promote their incredible electrical business, it’s also a platform to showcase their additional businesses to fans from all over the world. The Sparks 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be filled with incredible side-by-side competition at nearly 200 mph in an intense playoff atmosphere. We can’t wait.”

Talladega Superspeedway will be fully open with no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action at the mammoth venue. An array of spectator camping opportunities and upgrade options are being offered. Fans from all over the world will be treated to nail-biting three- and four-wide racing at nearly 200-mph, just inches apart.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a staple of the 2.66-mile historical venue since 1992, and many of the sport’s biggest names have gone to Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane, including the likes of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch. With a victory in the Sparks 300, a driver in the playoffs will automatically punch his ticket to the Round of 8 Playoffs. Justin Haley is the defending race winner while Jeb Burton, son of 2002 DAYTONA 500 Champion Ward Burton, is Talladega’s most recent Xfinity Series winner this past spring in the Ag-Pro 300.

The track is offering some incredible economic ticket options for the Sparks 300 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (12 Noon start) that include:

Saturday Doubleheader Family 4-Pack: Offer for $99 that includes: 2 adult and 2 kids (12-and-under) Tower seating, along with 2 Racing Electronics scanners

Saturday’s races are free to those 12-and-under with a paying adult.





The weekend culminates on Sunday, Oct. 3 with the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. The 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience will also be open on Saturday and Sunday. The traditional Saturday Night Concert will be back in full gear, headlined by poplar Platinum-selling Country Star Dustin Lynch, and all it takes to attend, is a Sunday YellaWood 500 ticket. To see all admission options all three events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR