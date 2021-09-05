Sellers wins sixth career South Boston Speedway track championship, scores ninth SBS win with victory in final points race of the season

Saturday was a night of double celebration for Peyton Sellers at South Boston Speedway.



The Ringgold, Virginia resident checked off one of his goals for the 2021 season, capturing the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title and capped the South Boston Speedway points season with a victory in the 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s Danville Toyota Championship Night presented by Ad Nerds Media event at South Boston Speedway.



The win, Sellers’ fourth straight win and his ninth victory in 17 starts this season at “America’s Hometown Track, gives him an opportunity to extend his lead in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national point standings and inch closer to capturing his second career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship.



“To cap off a championship night with a win is unbelievable,” Sellers said after winning the race and scoring his 21st victory of the NASCAR national points season. “It’s a good thing, that’s for sure.”



This is the fourth season in a row that Sellers has won the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at South Boston Speedway.



“To win four straight championships here at South Boston Speedway is something I am very proud of,” Sellers remarked. “Knowing how many names that have won championships here at South Boston Speedway and how many legends have won championships here, to be in that same list now is pretty special to me.”



Sellers has won six career South Boston Speedway NASCAR track championships, leaving him one title shy of tying seven-time track champion David Blankenship of Moseley, Virginia for the most career NASCAR track championships at South Boston Speedway.



There was no easy path to victory for Sellers in Saturday night’s 100-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division race. He led twice for a total of 65 laps, taking the lead from Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina on the 76th lap after muscling his way out of a tense four-car battle that followed the race’s final restart with 28 laps to go.



Borst hung on to finish second, 1.695 seconds behind Sellers, with Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina finishing third. National rookie points leader Landon Pembelton of Amelia, Virginia finished fourth and John Goin, a regular competitor at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Virginia, rounded out the top five finishers in the 18-car field.



There were three lead changes between Sellers and Borst in the race that was slowed by four caution periods and one red flag.



Daniel Moss Wins SBS Limited Sportsman Division Championship

In one of the closest championship points battles South Boston Speedway has had in its NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division, Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia won his first career NASCAR track championship, edging Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia by a slim two-point margin for the title.



Entering Saturday’s 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, Moss held a narrow 13-point edge over Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and a 22-point margin over Myers, who had rallied up to third place in the points chase on the strength of three straight wins.



Moss got off to a good start in Saturday night’s race only to have his car start fading just past the midway point of the race. He hung on to finish seventh, but both Myers and Dawson finish ahead of him.



Eric Winslow of Pelham, North Carolina took the lead from Ryan Joyner of Lucama, North Carolina on the 14th lap and led the final 36 circuits to win the race and earn his third victory of the season at South Boston Speedway this season.



Winslow edged J.D. Eversole of North Chesterfield, Virginia by .403-second in taking the win with Myers, who started at the rear of the 15-car field, finishing third. Dawson finished fourth and Daniel Crews of Long Island, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



There were two lead changes in the race between Winslow and Joyner.



Nathan Crews Wins Budweiser Pure Stock Division Title

Nathan Crews had double reason to celebrate following Saturday night’s 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.



The Long Island, Virginia resident took the lead from teammate Daniel Shelton of Hurt, Virginia with three laps to go as the engine in Shelton’s car soured and won the 30-lap race and the 2021 South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division championship.



This marks the second straight Budweiser Pure Stock Division championship for Crews and the third straight title for his family-owned race team. Shelton won the title in 2018 driving Crews’ car.



Saturday night’s win was his 11th victory in 13 starts this season at South Boston Speedway. It was his fourth win in his last five starts. He edged runner-up Bruce Mayo of Halifax, Virginia by 5.867 seconds, with Shelton limping his ailing car home for a third-place finish. B.J. Reaves finished fourth in his Budweiser Pure Stock Division debut and Jimmy Wade of Halifax, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Josh Dawson Captures Budweiser Hornets Division Championship

Josh Dawson of Halifax, Virginia was among the trio of drivers to enjoy double celebrations Saturday night as he won the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race and also captured the 2021 South Boston Speedway Budweiser Hornets Division title.



It was Dawson’s first career NASCAR championship, with Dawson topping his cousin, Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia for the title.



Josh Dawson started at the rear of the 11-car field and grabbed the lead from Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston, Virginia with two laps to go to take the victory. The win was Josh Dawson’s eighth victory in 10 starts this season at South Boston Speedway.



Ruotolo finished second in what was his best outing of the season. Former division champion Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia finished third with Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia and Jared Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia completing the top five finishers.



Stacy Puryear, Danny Bond Score Wins In Southern Ground Pounders Race

Stacy Puryear of South Boston, Virginia won the Sportsman Division trophy while Danny Bond of Dinwiddie, Virginia won the Modified Division trophy in Saturday night’s race for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club.



Chris Werner of Mooresville, North Carolina was the runner-up in the Sportsman Division and Dennis Werner of Southport, North Carolina took the runner-up spot in the Modified Division.



For the latest news and information about the speedway and its events fans and competitors are urged to visit the South Boston Speedway website and the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR