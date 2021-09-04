Du Quoin State Fair Saturday Races Postponed To Monday; ARCA Event Sunday Still On As Planned

Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown event has been postponed to early Monday during the daytime on September 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois.

Rain, which began in the morning and more forecasted throughout the day and night on Saturday has forced the postponement of the 100-mile event to Monday, which will make it the first daytime Silver Crown race at Du Quoin since 2002 and the first held on Labor Day Monday since 2000.

Thirty-five USAC Silver Crown drivers are entered for the Ted Horn 100 and features six previous event winners, including Kansas, Illinois’ Shane Cottle (2007), Parma, Michigan’s Brian Tyler (2008), Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson (2010 & 2017), Elkhart, Illinois’ Chris Urish (2013), Benton, Illinois’ Shane Cockrum (2014 & 2015) and Canton, Illinois’ Chris Windom (2016 & 2018).

Swanson (2014-15-17-18-19) and Windom (2016) are among the five past USAC Silver Crown driving champions in the field, joined by Fenton, Missouri’s Ken Schrader (1982), Tucson, Arizona’s Jerry Coons Jr. (2008) and reigning champ Justin Grant (2020) out of Ione, Calif.

The event will feature the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the 27th Annual Bill Oldani Memorial Prelims for UMP Modifieds.

Monday pits and registration open at 7am Central. The ticket office and grandstands open at 9am. The drivers meeting will be held at 9:15am. USAC Silver Crown practice takes place from 10-11:10am, with Silver Crown Fatheadz Qualifying at 11:30am, followed by UMP Modified hot laps and feature before concluding with the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100.

Sunday’s event schedule for ARCA is unchanged with pits opening at 11:00am, grandstands at 2:00pm, with practice at 4:15pm, qualifying at 6:00pm, Modified heats at 6:30pm, and the Southern Illinois 100 presented by Lucas Oil at 8:05pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets (presale) for each day are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Tickets at the gate on race day are $30 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-member adults. Pit passes are $20 for children 11 and under.

Track Enterprises PR