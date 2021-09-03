Effects of hurricane Ida forces Mahoning Valley Speedway to cancel Saturday, September 4 races

Due to the effects caused by hurricane Ida that wreaked havoc across the region including hard hit Carbon County, Mahoning Valley Speedway has had to make the difficult decision to cancel this Saturday evening’s race program.

The track runs adjacent to Mahoning Creek and after Wednesday’s deluge the grounds took on an overflow of water that flooded parts of the race surface and pits. And, even though some of that water has subsided much of the terrain unfortunately remains saturated. Furthermore weepers on the track continue to spout which only adds to the grim situation.

Next up will be the final point night on Saturday, September 11 for all classes that includes, Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

It will also be First Responders Night, Backpack Giveaway Night and the “Where Are They Now” segment of special drivers.

Racing starts at 5:00 pm. Warm-ups get underway at 3:00 pm.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR