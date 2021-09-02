TC 13 Shoot Out Set for Sept. 10 at Stafford Speedway With Purse Of Nearly $4,000 and Growing

Stafford Speedway will host the 4th Annual TC 13 Shootout on Friday, September 10 with the support of multiple purse partners. The 13-lap race is a tribute to Ted Christopher, Stafford’s all-time winningest driver with 109 career SK Modified® wins, 131 overall feature wins, and 9 SK Modified® track championships. This year’s TC 13 Shootout currently boasts a purse of nearly $4,000 thanks to contributions from Justin & Tabitha Manafort, Big Haus USA Racing Products, Gaston Racing Enterprises, LifeCare Family Chiropractic with Dr. Sean Noel, NorthEast Race Cars and Speed, Tri-Track Modified Series, and anonymous donors. Stafford Speedway is still accepting contributions for the TC 13 Shootout so the purse could be even higher when the cars take to the track on Sept. 10.

In addition to the TC 13 purse, Quinn Christopher, wife of the late Ted Christopher, will be distributing RS7C LTWT Bell Helmets to 5 lucky drivers on September 10th as part of the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative program. At the conclusion of each Stafford weekly feature event, a drawing will take place in NAPA Victory Lane to determine which driver from each division will win a new helmet. Quinn will also be selling newly designed TC tee-shirts behind Section A, the Ted Christopher section, of the main grandstand. The tee-shirt highlights the numerous wins and accomplishments that TC amassed throughout his racing career with proceeds going back into the Ted Christopher Safety Initiative Fund. Also, Stafford Speedway is selling TC 13 flags with a portion of the proceeds being contributed to the TC Safety Initiative Fund. Flags are $50 each and can be pre-ordered here.

The TC 13 Shoot Out debuted in 2018 with Glen Reen winning the race in a Dan Avery owned car that carried the same black and gold paint scheme that Christopher made famous on his #13 car. The 2019 TC 13 was won by Keith Rocco, who broke into racing as a crew member for Christopher’s #13 team before setting out on his own career. Todd Owen scored an impressive double win last season by winning both the regularly scheduled 40-lap SK Modified® feature as well as the TC 13 Shoot Out.

The 2021 TC 13 Shootout starting field will once again be set by the top-13 finishers in the regularly scheduled 40-lap SK Modified® feature on Sept. 10. The race winner will draw a number from 1 to 13 to determine how many drivers will be inverted from the feature finish for the TC 13 starting lineup. If 13 is drawn, the 13th place finisher will start on the pole of the shootout.

Any individual or business interested in supporting the TC 13 Shootout event may contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

The TC 13 SK Modified® Shootout and 40-lap SK Modified® feature will be paired with Stafford’s Late Models, SK Lights, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks for a full night of Stafford Weekly Racing. With September 10th also serving as First Responder Night, all first responder personnel with proper I.D. can get a general admission ticket for $10.00. Regular tickets for the TC 13 SK Shootout are priced at $20.00 for adult general admission, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $25.00 for all ages and pit passes are $35.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $40.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway. Tickets for the September 10th TC 13 Shoot Out will go on sale through the Stafford Speedway website starting Saturday morning, September 4th at 8:00am.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR