Charlotte Motor Speedway to Host Laps for Life Blood Drive, Memorial Stair Climb in Honor of 20th Anniversary of 9/11

In conjunction with the Sept. 9-11 Charlotte AutoFair, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have planned a series of events and initiatives to honor the lives lost and remember the sacrifices made on 9/11, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we mourn with the rest of the community all that we lost,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “But beyond the grieving, we want to use this somber milestone to recommit ourselves to honor not only those we lost, but all who put themselves in harms way to provide us the freedoms to chase the American dream.”

Laps for Life Blood Drive

Friday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.

The American Red Cross and Charlotte Motor Speedway are partnering for the annual Laps for Life Blood drive, to be held at Smith Tower at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hundreds of donors are expected to recognize the sacrifices of those who lost their lives and rose up in service on Sept. 11, 2001. All presenting blood donors will be treated to a commemorative Laps for Life Red Cross t-shirt. Donors will also receive complimentary ticket to the Charlotte AutoFair. Prospective donors can get more information or sign up to donate at RedCrossBlood.org using the sponsor keyword: LapsforLife.

Memorial Stair Climb

Saturday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Area veterans and community members, led by Old Armor Beer Company co-founders Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine, will take part in a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The event will include a brief ceremony to pay respects, including guest speakers and the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe and Drums. The event, which is open to the public, will take place near the speedway's Gate 6 entrance outside of Turn 1. Guests do not need an AutoFair ticket to take part.

First Responders, Military Admitted Free to AutoFair

Saturday, Sept. 11

In appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS or military ID will be granted free admission to Saturday’s Charlotte AutoFair. With thousands of classics, customs, hot rods and muscle cars on display, including a screen-used Dodge Charger from the original “The Fast and the Furious” movie and the famed Monkeemobile from the 1960s TV series “The Monkees,” lawnmower racing and more, the Charlotte AutoFair is can’t-miss fun for auto enthusiasts of all ages.

SCHEDULE AND TICKETS:

Hours for the Sept. 9-11 Charlotte AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Thursday tickets cost $10, while Friday and Saturday admission costs $15. Three-day passes are only $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

CMS PR