Entry List! 6 Past Winners in Saturday’s Du Quoin Silver Crown Field

Six past Ted Horn 100 winners are among a 34-driver lineup vying for USAC Silver Crown glory when they take on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds one-mile dirt oval this Saturday night, September 4, at the southern Illinois series staple.

Those super six include Kansas, Illinois’ Shane Cottle (2007), Parma, Michigan’s Brian Tyler (2008), Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson (2010 & 2017), Elkhart, Illinois’ Chris Urish (2013), Benton, Illinois’ Shane Cockrum (2014 & 2015) and Canton, Illinois’ Chris Windom (2016 & 2018).

Swanson and Windom are among the five past USAC Silver Crown driving champions in the field, joined by Fenton, Missouri’s Ken Schrader (1982), Tucson, Arizona’s Jerry Coons Jr. (2008) and reigning champ Justin Grant (2020) out of Ione, Calif.

All nine of the individuals listed above have USAC Silver Crown winning experience with August 9 Selinsgrove, Pa. winner Logan Seavey eying a first Du Quoin score in his first Silver Crown visit as well as David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wis.) who returns to Du Quoin in search of his first dirt win with the series.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) are all USAC National winners who are seeking a breakthrough first-time Silver Crown score at Du Quoin.

Further Illinois representation comes from Steven Russell (Rochester, Ill.), Korey Weyant (Springfield, Ill.) and Terry Babb (Decatur, Ill.).

Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, Mo.) won at the Du Quoin mile in a UMP Modified as a 16-year-old in 2000. Additional “Show-Me Staters” Danny Long (Bonne Terre, Mo.) and Chris Fetter (Troy, Mo.) have been frequent Du Quoin Silver Crown visitors throughout the decade and will cross the Mississippi River once again this Saturday night.

Additional Indiana contingent is brought to you via Nick Bilbee (Indianapolis, Ind.), 2018 Silver Crown Rookie of the Year, Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.), Travis Welpott (Pendleton, Ind.) and Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), plus Ohioans Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) and Dallas Hewitt (Troy, Ohio).

Westerners Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.) and Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.) will make the trip along with easterners Mike Haggenbottom (Levittown, Pa.), Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.) and Jimmy Light (West Springfield, Pa.).

Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the 27th Annual Bill Oldani Memorial Prelims for UMP Modifieds.

Pits and registration open at 1pm Central. The ticket office and grandstands open at 4pm. USAC Silver Crown practice takes place from 5-6:10pm, with Silver Crown Fatheadz Qualifying at 6:30pm, UMP Modified heat races at 7:15pm and the USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100 at 8:15pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets (presale) are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Tickets at the gate on race day are $30 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-member adults. Pit passes are $20 for children 11 and under.

Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

Track Enterprises PR