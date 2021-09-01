Western Midget Racing to Debut at Antioch Speedway on September 25

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction will add a fifth venue to its 2021 championship series with a debut points race at Antioch Speedway on September 25. The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds dirt oval will see action from the stock production powered Midget Series for the first time.

Western Midget Racing will join BCRA Midgets, BCRA Lightning Sprints, 600cc Non-Wing Micro Sprints, and Wingless Sprint Cars for the cavalcade of dirt open wheel racing. The evening’s races will be streamed live on AntiochSpeedway.TV for fans who are unable to attend.

Champions in the Western Midget Racing series have included David Prickett of Fresno and Randi Pankratz of Atascadero. The veteran drivers split championships across Ocean and Ventura in 2019. The 2021 series is a combined championship with over two dozen races across Petaluma Speedway, Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Ventura Raceway, and Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The best 12 finishes are tabulated to determine a $1,000 series champion.

Brentwood’s Blake Bower and Prickett have engaged in a narrow duel for the series title with other series regulars including Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula, Arizona’s Cory Brown, Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi, former Antioch Speedway champion Shawn Arriaga, and Atwater’s Cameron Beard. Several multi-car teams also participate in the series.

Race winners in 2021 have included Micro Sprint graduates Sage Bordenave of French Camp and J.J. Loss of Lodi. Bower, Prickett, Brown, Lakeside’s Darren Brent, and Hawaiian-born D.J. Freitas have also claimed wins.

Western Midget Racing next competes at Ventura Raceway on September 11 before traveling to Arizona’s Adobe Mountain on September 18.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook! Antioch Speedway is online at www.AntiochSpeedway.com

