Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Truckin Thunder Championship Night Saturday, September 4th

After several rainouts Virginia Motor Speedway officials are excited to return to Saturday, September 4th and host Truckin Thunder Championship Night and week 11 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing action. The trck will crown champions in all four of the speedway’s Dirt Series Championship divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side by side racing that will decide who gets crowned champion.

Competitor gates for Saturday, September 4th, will open at 3 pm with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On track activities will begin at 6 pm for hot laps.

Divisions scheduled to race on Saturday September 4: Victory Lap Pro Late Models (35 Laps); Budweiser Modifieds (30 laps); Truckin Thunder Sportsman (30 laps) and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (25 laps). All divisions will run Hot Lap Time Trials and Features.

Admission price for Adults $12, seniors (60+) $10; military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $8, students 11 – 17 years old $6 and children 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes will be $25.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

For more information about Virginia Motor Speedway or the 2021 events, visit www.vamotorspeedway.com or call (804) 758-1867. Also, fans can get social with Virginia Motor Speedway by following @vamotorspeedway on Twitter, clicking "Like" at www.facebook.com/VaMotorSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/VaMotorSpeedway.





VMS PR