Brody Roa Scores Popular Win at California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night

Last week, dedication paid big dividends for USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series driver Brody Roa. On Thursday, the Garden Grove, California racer flew with his wife Tailor and baby daughter Addison for the start of a family vacation in Montana. Saturday morning he flew back to California to compete in and win the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” at Perris Auto Speedway. A few hours later, he was back in the air to continue his vacation.

In front of another large Perris Auto Speedway crowd, Roa started things off on the right foot by turning in a lap of 16.440 in qualifying. That was the fastest time in the 27-car field, and it was Roa’s third fast time in 10 USAC/CRA races this year. To add a little more meaning, the quick lap came on the night of the “Annual Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award”, and it paid $2,000.00!

Being the fast qualifier placed Roa in the “Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson Trophy Dash” against the second, third and fourth fastest qualifiers. The dash featured a Speedway Motorcycle style format of four, three lap races. Every driver started in each starting position one time, and they accumulated points for each of the four races. When the points were tallied up at the end of the fourth three-lapper, Roa pocketed some more money by finishing in a tie for second.

With the evening off to a flying start, Roa’s next task was his 10-lap heat race. It proved to be the only blemish on his record on the night. Being fast qualifier, he started sixth in the heat and needed to finish in the top four to transfer straight into the 30-lap main event. The track was still heavy at that time making it tough to pass. Roa only advanced one spot and ended up finishing fifth. That sent him to a rare appearance in the B Main event. In fact, it was his first B Main event of the year.

Starting on the pole for the 12 lap B Main, Roa was the hands down favorite in the race. All he had to do was finish in the top 10 to make it to the A Main. If he accomplished that, he would start seventh in the 30 lapper. The race went without a hitch, and he led every inch of the way, and won by a full straightaway.

Roa’s start in the seventh spot in the A Main was brief. A multi-car tangle happened at the front of the pack. Two cars starting in front of him were involved and they were relegated to the back for the restart. That pushed Roa up to the fifth starting spot. As soon as the race started, the 30-year-old driver found himself in fourth. A couple of times early in the race, he passed two cars to move up to second, but each time a caution came out. Scoring goes back to the previous lap and that meant Roa went back to fourth for the restarts.

When the field finally put some laps together, Roa moved forward. With a car that was working wherever he put it on the track, he took third on lap five and moved up to second three laps later. The green #91R tailed the leader for several laps and for a time, it looked like a second-place finish was going to be his best result. That all changed on the 28th lap. The veteran driver dramatically dove to the inside going into turn one, slid high in two and emerged with the lead. From that point on he moved away for victory #2 on the year in the USAC/CRA Series.

In addition to the money for the fast-qualifying time, placing second in the dash, $400.00 in main event lap money, and his regular main event winning purse and trophy, Roa picked up the “In The Spirit Of The Bagley’s” award from the McGrady family. That award included a beautiful glass etching and $200.00.

“This is awesome, (the way) all the people who put the money up,” the happy winner said to the big crowd after the race. “It is incredible. For a team like us, we have nice stuff and we put a lot into it. This is going to help (all the bonus and lap money on the night). I did not know if I was going to catch him. It was down to the wire for me. Thanks to my wife. I caught a 6:00 a.m. flight for this one and I catch a 6:00 a.m. flight back in the morning. This (winning) is why I did that.”

In the first 10 USAC/CRA races in 2021, Roa has finished on the podium seven times with two wins, three second place finishes and two third place results. Six of those podium finishes have come in the last six races.

Coming into the July 17 race at Perris, Roa was 62-points out of first place in the championship standings. That night he nearly sliced that total in half and came into Saturday’s race trailing by 36. His Perris victory allowed him to cut deeper into the lead and is now only 24-points behind.

Roa and the crew have this weekend off, but they will tear the car down and go over it with a fine-tooth comb as they prepare for three straight nights of action on Labor Day Weekend. They will race at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on September 4th and 5th. The following night, they will make the annual USAC/CRA stop at the Petaluma Speedway. The team will wrap up the month at Perris on September 25.

The new 2021 Brody Roa Racing shirts have arrived and are on sale now.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and "like" its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

