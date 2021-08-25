Statements on Passing of Legendary Racing Journalist Robin Miller

Statements from Roger Penske and Mark Miles on legendary racing journalist Robin Miller, who died Aug. 25 at 71:

Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“Racing has lost one of its most well-respected journalists and most beloved personalities. Robin Miller achieved his dream as his lifelong passion for motorsports led him on a path to becoming the premier reporter in open-wheel racing. For more than 50 years, Robin covered the sport he loved with a fierce drive, a great sense of humor and uncompromising honesty. I know that Robin was truly touched by the support he received across the motorsports community over these last few months as he battled his illness. As many of Robin’s friends honored him and his legacy earlier this month when he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame during Brickyard weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it was a fitting tribute to his life’s work at the place that meant the world to him.”

Mark Miles, President and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp.

“My friendship with Robin and appreciation for his talent and work began during his days at The Indianapolis Star. However, our relationship truly grew as I entered the motorsports world and immediately discovered his unmatched passion and energy for our sport and his tremendous dedication to our entire community. Robin was both a true friend and trusted confidant who never shied away from giving his honest opinion and blunt, but often invaluable, advice. Nobody loved racing more, and he was a true joy to work with who left an unforgettable and absolutely unique mark on both INDYCAR and the Racing Capital of the World. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, along with his loyal and sizable legion of readers across the world. There simply won’t be another Robin Miller, and he will always hold a place in our hearts.”

