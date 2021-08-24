2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Prize-Giving Recognizes Individual Achievements

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion that concluded August 15 annually recognizes the camaraderie of the gathering, and accomplishments of the drivers and their cars above all else. It is not about winning, but about sharing their authentic cars’ history with others and enjoying them safely at speed.



This year’s award recipients epitomize the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion’s

tenet of excellence.



The Spirit of Monterey - This award is presented to the driver or entrant who excels in the weekend and embraces the spirit of the event.



Recipient: Brian Ferrin for his 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302





The Rolex Awards – Rolex is a longtime supporter of major international sporting events. The Rolex Awards are presented to a driver who represents Overall Excellence in each afternoon Rolex race.



Group 1A: 1951-1961 Sports Racing – Nicholas Colonna in his 1958 Devin SS



Group 1B: 1955-1964 GT – Steve Schmidt in his 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster



Group 2A: 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc – Gay Bentley in her 1966 Chevrolet Corvette



Group 2B: 1961-1966 GT cars under 2500cc – Michael Malone in his 1965 Lotus 26R



Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX AAGT GTU – Carlos de Quesada in his 1979 Porsche 935K3



Group 3B: 1920-1951 Racing cars – Luca Maciucesu in his 1928 Bugatti 37A



Group 4A: 1947-1955 Sports Racing & GT – Rob Manson in his 1953 Kurtis 500S



Group 4B: Ragtime Racers – Brian Blain for recreating a 1920s garage and driving his 1916 Romano-Sturtevant Special



Group 5A: 1966-1985 Formula One – Lee Mowle in his 1977 Lotus 78/2



Group 5B: FIA Manufacturers Championship – David Hagan in his 1967 Porsche 910



Group 6A: 1966-1972 Trans-Am – Forrest Straight in his 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302



Group 6B: Masters Endurance Legends – Wally Owens in his 2007 Porsche Crawford DP



Group 7A: 1963-1978 Indy Car – Michael McKinney in his 1967 Vollstedt Indy Car



Group 8A: 1981-1991 IMSA GTP, GTO, Trans-Am, Group C - Joe Robillard in his 1984 Porsche 962





Phil Remington Award, Presented by Ford – This is awarded to the mechanic who unselfishly went above and beyond. The trophy bears a “slapper” tool that Phil made from an old Ford leaf spring. It’s illustrative of his innovative skill that is celebrated each year.



Recipient: John Schirtzer





Bonhams Award: The Passion Spirt – Presented by Bonhams in a category up to 1500cc



Recipient: Dennis Adair in his 1955 Elva Mk I Sports Racer





Peter Giddings Memorial Award – Sponsored by the Giddings Team, this is in memory of longtime pre-war class participant and a friend to many drivers. It is presented to an individual with a passion for the sport, supportive of fellow competitors, knowledgeable of the cars and is keen on preserving the future of pre-war racing.



Recipient: Paddins Dowling in his 1934 ERA R2A





Ken Miles Award – Sponsored by HMSA, this award is presented to an individual who has the best representation of a vintage car under 1500cc.



Recipient: Ben Wysard in his 1952 Porsche Glockler





John Lamm Memorial – In recognition of longtime friend of the event since its inception in 1974, this award is presented by Road & Track for the most photographic car.



Recipient: Ned Spieker in his 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB





Motul Most Significant Car – Presented to the Indy Car with the most significant racing history.



Recipient: Bruce McCaw for his 1964 Lotus Type 34





Henry Ford Trophy – Presented to the most significant Ford-powered entry



Recipient: Chris Liebenberg in his 1970 Ford Mustang Boss originally driven by George Follmer



The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion concluded with announcing the world’s most prestigious endurance race—the 24 Hours of Le Mans—will be the featured marque as the kick-off to the French classic’s 100th anniversary in 2023.



