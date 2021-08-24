Von Dohren and Gilmore Lead Grandview Nascar Point Standings With Three Weeks Remaining

With just three Saturday nights of stock car racing remaining that count toward the final NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series point standings defending champion Craig Von Dohren sits on top of the T.P.Trailers Modified standings with 4281 points after 16 events have been completed. Kenny Gilmore leads the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman standings with 3246 tallies. And Ryan Grim has captured the 602 Sportsman Mini Series with 1134 points.

Von Dohren is shooting for his 12th Modified title at Grandview but has Brett Kressley, who is looking to win his first Modified title, close behind with 4140 counters. Both have won five features. Kressley was the point leader for much of the season but has had a couple of tough Saturday nights allowing Von Dohren to take over the title chase with three weeks to go. Not to be counted out of the championship battle are Jared Umbenhauer with 3882 points followed by Duane Howard at 3625 tallies, Doug Manmiller, earning his first win this past Saturday, 3422 and ten time track champion Jeff Strunk sitting with 3404 points.

Veteran racing talent Kenny Gilmore has been on top in the Sportsman standings for much of the season but is now facing a tough challenge from Dylan Hoch. Gilmore has two wins and 3246 points compared to Hoch’s 4 wins and 3174 points. Close behind is defending champion Brian Hirthler who has four wins and 3028 points.

And the 602 Mini-Series Sportsman series has Ryan Grim as the champion with five races making up the season. Grim used consistent performances, despite having no wins, to earn 1134 points and nose out Dylan Hoch who had two wins and 1088 points.

More than 150 racers have earned points during the season with the Modifieds and Sportsman still having titles to be decided with three Saturday events to be run.

Coming up on Saturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. is a tripleheader show featuring Modifieds, Sportsman and Outlaw Vintage Racers (Modifieds and Sportsman)- $15 for adults with youngsters 11 and under free – Ron Kline will be part of the Meet & Greet along with Cole Stangle and Vintage racers Scott Schaffer and Mike Stofflet. Outlaw Vintage Racers will have giveaways during the evening for kids including bikes, gift cards and more.

Friday, September 3, 7 p.m. Outlaw Series Enduros and Vintage Racing

Saturday, September 4, 7:30 p.m. Modifieds, Sportsman and ARDC Midgets with driving talents such as Steve Buckwalter, Steve Craig, Eric Heydenreich, J.R.Booth, Randy Mausteller, Zach Curtis and others scheduled to take part.

Saturday, September 11, 7:30 p.m. Championship Night for Modifieds and Sportsman- Jeff Strunk, Justin Grim and Lex Shive will be part of the 5 p.m. Meet and Greet. Hope Mortgage will be posting additional money for top performers and there will be a full fireworks show.

Friday, September 17- 7:30 p.m. Freedom38 for Sportsman plus Modifieds practicing

Saturday, September 18 -7 p.m. 51st Annual Freedom 76 for Modifieds paying $30,000 to win—Chapel service in first turn pavilion 3 p.m.

Lap and qualifying event sponsorships are available for the 51st Annual Freedom 76 set for September 18th. The winner will walk off with at least $30,000. For info contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286

Grandview Speedway PR