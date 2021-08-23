Racing rained out at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Weis Markets Day program is postponed to Sunday. August 29

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway fell victim a rain soaked day leaving officials no other choice but to postpone the program until next Sunday, August 29.

The scheduled Weis Markets Day at the 3/8th mile dirt oval will see a three division show take place headlined by the URC Sprints along with the IMCA Modifieds and the winged 600cc Micro Sprints, which will be in place of the originally scheduled All Pro SpeedSTRs.

As part of Weis Markets Day anyone with a Weis Market Club Card or employee card will get $5 off the $15 general admission.

Also, the Weis Markets No. 35 Sprint Car with driver Jason Shultz will be on hand for a meet and greet starting at 2:00 pm. Shultz is the current URC point leader, having won three times in eight 2021 starts and he will be looking to put his Weis Markets car into the Winner’s Circle and become the first URC victor at Bloomsburg.

Additionally as part of Weis Market Day representatives will be present for a special Weis Markets Hiring event. Anyone interested in a great employment opportunity is encouraged to bring along their resume.

The International Motorsport Contest Association, better known as IMCA, dates it history back to 1915 and is currently the oldest active auto racing sanctioning body in the United States.

IMCA Modifieds, which are the top division of the club, will make their debut at the track. The cars are designed to be all equal which puts the driver’s skill to the test and should make for a thrilling outcome at Bloomsburg as a first time track on the circuit.

The 600cc winged Micro Sprints that have been added to the agenda. They have a strong presence throughout the region and should make for some dicey action around the sprawling track as the size of the cars will lend themselves to be very conducive to multi-groove racing.

Adult general admission is $15, students are $5. Front gates open at 3:00 pm and on track activities get underway beginning at 5:00 pm with warmups.

Parking is now on the fairgrounds and admission is at the grandstand. Fans can also enjoy some of their favorite fair food and without purchasing a gate ticket.

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, situated inside the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, is located 620 West Third Street, Bloomsburg.

The opening of the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway marks the first time since July 1987 that race cars officially competed here. Racing dates back to 1922 with events held during the annual Bloomsburg Fair.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR