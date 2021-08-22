Sixth Win for Brody Rubio in 2021 Delta Speedway Jr. Sprint Battle

Manteca’s Brody Rubio secured his sixth Jr. Sprint victory during Saturday’s tenth Micro Sprints points race at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union. Cody Key of Fresno, Stockton’s Caden Sarale, and Visalia’s Jett Barnes joined Rubio as winners on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Levi Osborne of Millbrae, Briggs Davis of Linden, Rubio, and Jackson Tardiff of Vacaville split the four heat races for the Jr. Sprints. Rubio started on the pole position for the 20-lap feature, pacing outside pole sitter Blayden Graham of Bakersfield and Davis for the duration of the non-stop race. Seventh starting Hayden Stepps of Oakdale and Osborne rounded out the top-five. The victory gives Rubio a 55-point advantage in the race for the $1,000-to-win championships.



Stockton’s Caden Sarale met the challenge of the 21 Non-Wing 600cc Micro Sprints on hand by topping qualifying before heat races went to JJ Loss, Robbie Lewis, and Jeffrey Pahule. Sarale started the 30-lap, $500-to-win contest from sixth on the grid. Trouble at the start ended the race prematurely for several drivers including pole sitter Mattix Salmon of Fresno and Loss. Auburn’s Cody Gray assumed the lead but it was short lived with Sarale taking over on lap three. Sarale earned the win with 12th-starting Brandon Riveira of Tracy finishing second. Gray was third followed by ninth-starting Pahule, and eighth starting Broedy Graham of Bakersfield.



Fresno’s Cody Key grabbed his first Super 600 win of the season worth $500. Stockton’s Nikko Panella led the 25 entries in qualifying while Lachen Caunt of NSW Australia, Mariah Ede of Fresno, and Logan Trevino of Madera split the heat race competition. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon won the B-Main to set the starting line-up for the 30-lap feature. Key led the full distance of the feature with Fresno’s Jake Hagopian advancing from fifth to finish second. Points leader Sarale finished third followed by Raio Salmon of Fresno and Stockton’s Alex Panella.



Visalia’s Jett Barnes won his second Restricted feature of the year to move within 25-points of the championship leader Colton Key. Sacramento’s Austin Wood and Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes won the heat races. Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez led the first four laps of the feature before Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew took command. Mayhew was looking to add his fifth win of the year but Barnes took over for the win. Mayhew, Barnes, Wood, and Key were the top-five finishers.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union will host the Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta on September 4 and 5. Nearly $15,000 in bonuses has been announced for the weekend, including payouts for the top-ten finishers in each main event each night. Weekend points awards, hard charger prizes, and much more will be offered. Car and driver entry is $50 per day for track members and $60 for non-members.



August 21, 2021 Delta Speedway Points Race



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 15-Cody Key[1]; 2. 14-Jake Hagopian[5]; 3. 24-Caden Sarale[8]; 4. 21-Raio Salmon[2]; 5. 12-Alex Panella[3]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 7. 34-Devon Courtnier[9]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele[14]; 9. 5-Mattix Salmon[16]; 10. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[19]; 11. 7T-Logan Trevino[12]; 12. 17-Caden Stoll[13]; 13. 91C-Colby Greig[17]; 14. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]; 15. 14E-Mariah Ede[11]; 16. 2-Hailey Wood[7]; 17. 22M-Brett McColloch[20]; 18. 20-James Andrichuk[18]; 19. 9-Lachen Caunt[10]; 20. 88C-Dominic Carter[15]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 2. 05R-Brandon Riveira[12]; 3. 04-Cody Gray[2]; 4. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[9]; 5. 66X-Broedy Graham[8]; 6. 20-Dalton Hill[7]; 7. 85-Robbie Lewis[11]; 8. 74-Adam Elbert[13]; 9. 35W-Nate Wait[15]; 10. 82-Zacary Brooks[16]; 11. 37H-Ryan Holden[21]; 12. 22M-Dan Mognaga[4]; 13. 61-Nick Vanatta[19]; 14. 33-Isak Johnson[17]; 15. 10J-Dominic Gorden[3]; 16. 5-Mattix Salmon[1]; 17. 67-JJ Loss[10]; 18. 10-Johnathon Henry[14]; 19. 2B-Travis Sullivan[18]; 20. 28A-Edward Avila[20]; 21. 14E-Mariah Ede[5]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55-Jett Barnes[5]; 2. 2-Taylor Mayhew[3]; 3. 30-Isabel Barnes[7]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 63-Colton Key[8]; 6. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[1]; 7. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[9]; 8. 95-Nathan Ward[2]; 9. 7J-Lucas Johnson[13]; 10. 33-Andrew Smith[11]; 11. 55J-Jayden Huppert[12]; 12. 76-Triton OBrien[10]; 13. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[14]; 14. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[19]; 15. 5-Kellan Harper[16]; 16. 33G-Caden Gotelli[17]; 17. 4-Teagan Moles[4]; 18. 69-Jordan Mast[15]; 19. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[18]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[1]; 2. 66B-Blayden Graham[2]; 3. 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 4. 98-Hayden Stepps[7]; 5. 9J-Levi Osborne[4]; 6. 17B-Brycen Roush[8]; 7. 75-Josiah Vega[14]; 8. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[5]; 9. V5-Vito Cancilla[9]; 10. 58-Clay Mibach[10]; 11. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[12]; 12. 55X-Maya Mauldin[11]; 13. 51-Porter Zachary[13]; 14. 25A-Bradley Anderson[6]

