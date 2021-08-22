McDowell Dominates For 1st Win Of 2021 At Florence

Conway, SC’s Jeremy McDowell put together a flawless effort Saturday night to win his first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock race of the season at Florence Motor Speedway.

Zack Miracle qualified on the pole, but it was McDowell who got the advantage at the drop of the green flag. McDowell quickly established control up front, but the racing behind the leaders was outstanding as contenders tried to position themselves for a run at the front. McDowell looked to be headed to an easy win until the only caution of the night waved with seven laps to go for the stalled car of Matt Linker. But, McDowell was never headed, taking the lead on the restart and leading the rest of the way for his first win of the season over Miracle, Kade Brown, Matt Cox, and RA Brown.

Averitt Lucas bounced back from an accident last week leading flag-to-flag for his fifth Chargers division win of the season. The only caution of the race waved with three laps to go for a solo spin by Jack Barnhill in turn four. Archie Adams, Jr. edged out Robert Powell in a photo finish for second, with Brian Owens and Michael Grooms rounding out the top five.

Strom Altman held back a tough challenge from Cody Kelley for his fifth SuperTruck win of the season. The first caution of the race waved on lap 13 when contact from Jeb Bootle sent Lucas Williams off the backstretch as they battled for fifth. On the restart, Williams returned the favor, as both he and Bootle went over the turn one embankment. Following Altman and Kelley at finish were Clay Thomas, Adam Fulford, and Ralph Carnes.

AJ Sanders withstood a valiant effort from Kevin Jackson to win his seventh Mini Stock race of 2021. Jackson was able to wrestle the lead from Sanders on lap 6, but slight contact two laps later sent Jackson up the track in turn two and Sanders back into the lead. Following the top two at the checkered flag were Brandon Johnson, Matt Briggs, and Landon Gore.

Drake Williamson bypassed Jacob O’Neal on lap five leading the rest of the way for the Allison Legacy Series win over O’Neal and Ashley Pantoulas, while Greg Tumbleston held off Brian Barnes and Howard Leonard for his first Thunder & Lightening win of the year.

FMS PR