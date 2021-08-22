Pocono Raceway Airshow - Sunday Event Cancelled

Due to the landfall effects of Hurricane Henri, the closing of previously open afternoon weather window and for the safety of all performers, Pocono Raceway and David Schultz Airshows have canceled The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow events being held in Long Pond, Pa. today, Sunday, August 22. This event will not be rescheduled.

Those who purchased Sunday event tickets directly through Pocono Raceway’s website or Ticket Office, and did not attend yesterday’s airshow, are eligible for an account credit or refund for the face value of their tickets.

For more details on the account credits and refunds, please visit www.poconoairshow.com.

If there are any ticket holder questions, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and a ticket representative will get back to you in approximately five to seven business days.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow was under the planning and guidance of David Schultz Airshows LLC of Clearfield, Pa. in 2021. Schultz Airshows has coordinated airshows and provided the Air Traffic Control and Announcing for over 500 events in their 25-year history all over North America and the Caribbean. Many of their events are well known in the region including airshows along the Atlantic City Beachfront, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Dover AFB, Binghamton, NY, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa.

Pocono Raceway PR