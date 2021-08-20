Pocono Raceway - Airshow Event Statement

“It is with heavy hearts we can confirm the passing of a pilot with the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, following an incident at the AVP airport in Avoca, Pa., this afternoon. Our deepest condolences to the pilot’s family and the entire GEICO Skytypers team.

After much consideration, and with the support of the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, this weekend’s airshow events will remain on as originally scheduled for Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22. Event schedule and details may be found on our website.”

Pocono Raceway PR