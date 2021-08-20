Mahoning Valley Speedway pulls plug on August 21 racing due to unstable forecast

With a very unstable forecast for Saturday, August 21, coming from a number of weather services that are calling for mid-day thunder storms and then more of the same after 8:00 pm across the Lehighton portion of Carbon County, Mahoning Valley Speedway officials feel it would be in the best interest for all to cancel the racing program now rather than play the waiting game and allow fans and teams to switch to alternate plans for the weekend.

The speedway will return to action in two weeks on Saturday, September 4 at 6:00 pm with a five division program on Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks plus the touring Micro Stock Racing Series.

Additionally it will be Backpack Giveaway Night and during intermission there will be a Rollover Contest staged.

The “Where Are They Now” segment featuring driving legends Randy Bailey, Lynn and Dennis Stauffer and Don “Chowder” Bauder will also be held.

Saturday, September 11 is First Responders Night and the final point races of the regular season for all divisions. Race time is 5:00 pm.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR