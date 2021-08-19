Tenth Round of Delta Speedway Championship Season This Saturday

Round ten of the Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union Micro Sprint championships hits the dirt on Saturday night at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Drivers compete in Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints at the 1/7th mile dirt oval.



Saturday’s races will serve as the penultimate round before the Hoosier Tire Dual at Delta on September 4 and 5, where lucrative cash bonuses will be offered across both nights of competition. Additional details will be announced by the end of the week.



Stockton’s Caden Sarale was kept out of the winner’s circle and the win column on August 7 in both Super 600 and Non-Wing but continues to lead both championships. Caeden Steele of Fresno has used three consecutive Super 600 triumphs to march to second in the standings, just 18-points behind 2019 and 2020 champion Sarale. Steele is no stranger to close points championships, tying Caden Stoll for the 2019 crown and winning the tie-breaker for the crown. Former track champion Nikko Panella of Stockton ranks third followed by Medford, Oregon’s Austin Torgerson and former series runner-up Raio Salmon. Super 600 races for $500-to-win in a 30-lap contest on Saturday.



Sarale’s lead in Non-Wing is a bit stronger, with a 63-point cushion over rookie Brandon Riveira of Tracy. Riveira has put together eight top-fives and four top-tens after graduating from a 2020 championship-winning campaign in Restricted. Austin Torgerson ranks third followed by younger brother Ashton Torgerson who has twice visited victory lane. 2018 champion Tj Smith of Fresno also has two wins to place himself fifth in the standings. Multi-time track champion Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs is just 13-points behind Smith in sixth. Non-Wing also competes for 30-laps and $500-to-win.



Fresno’s Colton Key has used consistency to lead the Restricted order on the strength of one win and eight top-five finishes. Visalia’s Jett Barnes is 45-points behind with a single win this season followed by Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes, and Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith. A 25-lap race for a minimum of $300-to-win awaits the winged warriors of the Restricted division.



Brody Rubio of Manteca has led the Jr. Sprints campaign throughout the season with an outstanding record of five main event wins and nine-for-nine top-five finishes. Hayden Stepps of Oakdale, Levi Osborne, and Josiah Vega are in pursuit. Vito Cancilla of Pleasant Hill recently won his first feature to maintain fifth position in the standings. Jr. Sprints compete in a 20-lap main event each week for $200-to-win.



Tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit Passes can also be pre-purchased by competitors for $20 or purchased at the gate. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Delta Speedway PR