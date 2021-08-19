After Finishing First and Second at Barona, Mccarthy, and Williams Head to Perris Auto Speedway

Less than two weeks after a one, two finish in the open sprint car race at the Barona Speedway, Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams head to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, August 21st, for the annual USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night.”

The dominating performance at Barona by the Flowdynamics Racing duo came when both drivers were making their first appearance on the San Diego County quarter-mile oval. McCarthy won the first heat race after starting on the outside of the front row. Moments later, Williams made it look like an instant replay as he also started on the outside of row one in the second heat and raced to victory in the eight lapper.

For the 20-lap main event, McCarthy had to come from the outside of row three and passed five cars to pick up the win. Williams came from the inside of the same row and passed three competitors to finish second. The triumph for McCarthy was his first ever in 410 sprint car competition.

This Saturday, the Flowdynamics team heads to its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, which is located 70 miles east of Los Angeles and 81 miles north of San Diego. In four appearances at the track in 2021, McCarthy recorded his best USAC/CRA Series finish of the year when he came home sixth on July 17th. In addition to it being his best outing at Perris in 2021, it was also his best finish in the first nine series races of the season. The 2017 USAC/CRA Rookie of the year now has four top 10 finishes in a row. His sixth place finish in July at Perris was preceded by an 8th place on the same half-mile oval on June 19th, a ninth at Santa Maria on July 3rd, and it was followed by his win at Barona on August 7th .

Williams, the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, also has a season best finish of sixth. That came at Perris on June 19th. The inaugural PAS Young Guns champion in 2013 and the 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, joined forces with McCarthy and the Flowdynamics team beginning with the fourth race of the season. In six races, Williams, who competes with his two older brothers at every USAC/CRA race, has two other top 10 finishes as he was 7th at Perris on April 24th and eighth at Santa Maria on July 3rd.

Going into Saturday’s race, McCarthy is ranked 10th in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Williams is not far behind in 14th.

Fans can meet the fast-rising duo and the entire crew during Saturdays on track autograph and candy giveaway session at intermission or in the pits after the final race.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Walkup ticket sales are available. For those who wish to purchase in advance, tickets are available at the following link at tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7

Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive (92571). The office phone number is (951) 940-0134 and the website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

PAS PR