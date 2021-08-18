Hoosier's National Tire Shortage Forces Cancellation of This Weekend's Prelude to the World Championship at Virginia Motor Speedway

The current Hoosier tire shortage has forced officials at Virginia Motor Speedway and FASTRAK Racing to cancel this weekend's Prelude to the World Championship event. After exhausting all avenues available to get enough FT200 and FT400 compounds to cover the number of cars expected to contend for the $3000 top prize, the difficult decision was to cancel the event for 2021.

"We have been in conversations with Hoosier Tire for several weeks now about the number of tires available as it is not only affecting this FASTRAK tour event but also our weekly racing," commented Virginia Motor owner Bill Sawyer.

Sawyer added, "unfortunately, there are just not enough tires available for not only the Pro Late Models but also for two of our weekly divisions; there is just no way to get the tires manufactured in time for the event."

This cancellation comes on the heels of the track's 45th annual USA 100 falling to rain. The cancellation will also affect the three weekly divisions scheduled to compete as support divisions to the FASTRAK Touring Series.

"I support Bill and Virginia Motor Speedway's decisions on this," commented FASTRAK Racing Owner/Founder Stan Lester. "No different than our Charlotte event when we had to cancel it. That difficult decision made sure that our weekly tracks had tires. Even though many of our tour events have been canceled, it's the responsibility of the series to ensure that our weekly tracks can race first, then the tour afterward. Hopefully, this move will ensure we have plenty of tires for the World Championship," added Lester.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

