Camden Gullie Feels a Win Is Close at Hand as Nascar Racing Returns to South Boston Speedway This Saturday

Camden Gullie feels a win is coming his way soon.

The Durham, North Carolina resident, one in a group of talented young NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division drivers making an impact at South Boston Speedway this season, has scored a pair of Top-Five finishes and has finished no worse than seventh in four of his last five starts at “America’s Hometown Track.”



Gullie’s consistency in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division this season gives him the feeling a win could come any time now. He has recorded three Top-Five finishes and 10 Top-10 finishes in his 14 starts heading into the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that will headline Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races event at South Boston Speedway. His best finish of the season has been a second-place finish in the second race of a twin-race event on May 15.



“We’ve been really consistent,” Gullie pointed out. “We put a lot of hours in at the shop during the week. We feel like if we keep that up, we have a shot at a win. Races are won during the week at the shop with all of the hard work. Our team puts in a lot of hard work, and I definitely feel like a win is coming soon.”



Gullie enters Saturday night’s twinbill sitting in fourth place in the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division point standings. He is 26 points out of third place and has an opportunity to climb higher in the division point standings.



Gullie’s statistics and his top-five standing in the track point standings reflect his successful effort.



“I think it’s just hard work, dedication and consistency,” Gullie said when asked about the key to his success this season. “I think it’s hard work every week at the shop by all of the guys helping me on the car and all of the hard work that my crew chief, J.D. Jones, has put in. I couldn’t do without these guys, and, of course, my mom and dad who support me each week.”



Gullie feels the season is a successful one.



“I feel like we’ve had a really good season here at South Boston Speedway,” said Gullie. “We’ve had very consistent finishes. We finished second one weekend and have had consistent finishes. If we stay on top of our game and keep having these consistent finishes, I feel a win will follow.”



Gullie, now in his third season of racing in the Late Model Stock Car Division ranks, is competing in his first full season of racing at South Boston Speedway. In 2019 he finished 10th in points competing on the CARS Tour and had Top-10 finishes in two starts at South Boston Speedway. He logged one Top-10 finish in three starts on the CARS Tour in 2020.



The young driver says he is a little surprised at the level of success he has enjoyed at the .4-mile oval this season.



“I feel like we have surprised ourselves just in how consistent we have been up here against some of the best Late Model Stock Car drivers,” Gullie remarked. “We came into the season hoping to get some consistent finishes. That’s what we’ve done. That is what has put us in contention for the championship at the end of the year. It’s going to be hard to catch Peyton Sellers, but I feel we have a chance to at least finish second in the points if we can continue having consistent finishes.”



The battle for South Boston Speedway’s four division championships and positions in the upper tier of the point standings in each division is entering its final stages. Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races presented by Southside Disposal event is the next-to-last track points event of the season at “America’s Hometown Track.”



Six races are set on Saturday night’s card with twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headlining the action. The Limited Sportsman Division competitors will battle it out in a 50-lap race. Twin 15-lap races are set for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division drivers and the Budweiser Hornets Division drivers will compete in a 15-lap race.



Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night at the Races event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 20. Adult general admission tickets online and at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



SBS PR