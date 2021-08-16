Inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Delivers to Several Community Programs

+ Donating more than 7,000 tickets to military and first responders courtesy of the Wesley Financial Group and the company’s Freedom Friday initiative. Tyler Luellen, James Wells and Michael Sipos, three of the six Metro Nashville Police Department officers who heroically responded to the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville, were treated to a VIP experience by the event organizers that included special visits with NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars Jimmie Johnson and Marcus Ericsson and being acknowledged at the drivers’ meeting. The organizers also honored the military by having Korean War veteran Jim Markham, a 66-year member of the American Legion, join INDYCAR legend Dario Franchitti in the pace car to lead Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon on the track’s ceremonial lap that included crossing the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.



+ Four-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves visiting with the children at the Martha O’Bryan Center and also producing public service announcements for the organization. Castroneves also visited the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to personally thank hospital staff and the LifeFlight team for their efforts with the pandemic.



+ GT America driver Rob Holland visited the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday of race weekend to offer words of encouragement to the youths. He also made a promise to the group that when he returned to Nashville next year that he would give those interested an internship with the series or one of the teams.



+ In-kind donations to the American Cancer Society, Friends of the Smokies, Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.



+ Conducted onsite organ donor registration effort for Tennessee (DCI) Donor Service