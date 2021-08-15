Cheatham Races To Macon Speedway HART Micro Checkers

Macon Speedway was back at it this past Saturday, August 14 with a six division program led by the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros and a strong field of BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. The night of racing turned out to be a great one with exciting side-by-side battles and clean driving.

20 PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros made their first Macon Speedway appearance after two previous attempts were canceled due to weather and pandemic. A strong field was on hand and the track was conducive to two and three wide racing for the 20-lap feature. Bethalto, IL’s Jake Cheatham took the lead at the get go and never looked back racing to the impressive victory. Tyler Kykendall, Michael Brummitt, J.B. Gilbert, and Hayden Harvey completed the top five.

The show of the night came in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. With 24 pitside, 20 drivers locked in to the feature event through the heats and last chance. The race ended up being a good one, with drivers running up top against the cushion, while others were rolling the bottom. Five time 2021 feature winner, Tommy Sheppard took the lead on lap one and was running up top. Meanwhile, Zach Rhodes, Curt Rhodes, Dave Crawley, Jr. and other were racing hard right behind him. Curt Rhodes actually took the lead for a moment during the race’s mid-stage before Sheppard pulled back ahead. For the New Berlin, IL driver, it was his sixth Macon win of the year. Zach Rhodes, Curt Rhodes, Crawley, and Guy Taylor rounded out the top five.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models had a competitive field of cars for their 20-lap feature event. Blaise Baker, making a rare Macon Speedway appearance started on the front row for the race and ran side-by-side with Blake Damery for the lead early on. Baker pulled out front with Braden Johnson following. The duo raced in front of the pack with Colby Sheppard and Damery also involved. A green-white-checkered finish set up a battle as Johnson drove to the lowside for the lead. The two kept it clean coming to the checkered with Baker claiming his first Macon feature victory. Johnson, Colby Sheppard, Damery, and Bob Sidener completed the top five.

Kyle Helmick led the first 13 laps of the DIRTcar Pro Mod feature, running the bottom of the track. On the highside was Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor, making progress each and every lap. Taylor took over the lead on lap 14 and also led the final lap to claim the exciting victory. Helmick, Nick Justice, Kevin Crowder, and Billy Knebel finished in the top five.

Nick Macklin, of Argenta, IL, put on a dominant performance in the Archers Alley Street Stock division. Macklin took the lead from the start and never looked back, winning by nearly six seconds. Guy Taylor took second, while Jonathon Hall, Zach Taylor, and Dustin Reed completed the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornets saw Allan Harris start on the front row and pull away to another victory, extending his point lead. Billy Mason took second, while Michael McKay, Korey Bailey, and Justin Coffey rounded out the top five.

Macon Speedway will be back in action as part of the Illinois State Fair race weekend. The Jack Hewitt Night will feature the famed driver as Grand Marshal, selling apparel and books, and signing autographs. The Camfield Memorial will be held for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets, while the POWRi Micros will run in the Chevy Hall of Fame Museum feature event. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, and Hornets will also be in action.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

HART Non-Wing Micros

71-Jake Cheatham[Bethalto, IL]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[Warsaw, MO]; 3. 18-Michael Brummitt[Mount Zion, IL]; 4. 1X-JB Gilbert[Monticello, IL]; 5. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 6. 24-Weston Berner[Terre Haute, IN]; 7. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 8. 00-Joe Taft[Dawson, IL]; 9. 2-Cody Swisher[Atwood, IL]; 10. 4R-Kameron Romack[Ashmore, IL]

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

77-Blaise Baker[Clinton, IL]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 10-Blake Damery[Blue Mound, IL]; 5. F15-Bob Sidener[Springfield, IL]; 6. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[Lincoln, IL]; 8. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 9. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]; 10. 34-Eric Doran[Clinton, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 11-Zach Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 10C-Curt Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 4. 37-Dave Crawley Jr[Decatur, IL]; 5. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 6. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Millstadt, IL]; 7. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 9. 00S-Cody Stilwell[Godfrey, IL]; 10. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 3. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur, IL]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 5. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 6. 32-Brett Page[Centralia, IL]; 7. Z-Larry Bunning[Decatur, IL]; 8. 14E-Evan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 9. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 10. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]

Archers Alley Street Stocks

16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 2. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 3J-Jonathon Hall[Harristown, IL]; 4. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 21R-Dustin Reed[Decatur, IL]; 6. 13-Ryan Blankenship[Harristown, IL]; 7. J98-Jordan Smith[Argenta, IL]; 8. D7-Carter Dart[Springfield, IL]; 9. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth[Macon, IL]; 10. (DNF) 44-John Lewis[Cerro Gordo, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 3. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 4. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 5. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 6. 04-Steve Stine[Stonington, IL]; 7. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[Broadwell, IL]; 9. 1-Cook Crawford[Lincoln, IL]; 10. 313-Gabe Rusher[Stonington, IL]

Macon Speedway PR