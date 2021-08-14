Tomorrow at the Track: Sunday, Aug. 15

Information about the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Sunday, Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public Gates Open

9:05-10 a.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series) Qualifying

1 p.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (82 laps)

4 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $40 for General Admission seating for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Flex seating locations are available for $55 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult in General Admission and Flex seating locations. Reserved seats start at $50.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 7S, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

STANDS OPEN: General Admission: Oval Turn 2 Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, and Oval Turn 4 Mounds. Flex: Southwest Vista (1-10), H Stand (1-6), Northwest Vista (16-20) and Tower Terrace (75-79). Reserved Seats: A Penthouse, B Penthouse, B Stand, E Penthouse, E Stand (1-24), H Stand (7-24), J Stand, Paddock Penthouse (1-30), Northwest Vista (1-15), Northwest Vista Deck, Southwest Vista Deck, South Vista Deck, South Vista (1-5), Southeast Vista, Southeast Vista Deck, South Terrace, South Terrace - East, Tower Terrace (37-57).

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $20, Turn 3 Infield (pre-paid) for $25, Lot 6A for $40 and Gate 1 for $75.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from the Speedway’s infield.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: (Fourth floor of Media Center unless otherwise noted)

8:35 a.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Qualifying Media Bullpen (NASCAR Hauler, Gasoline Alley)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers outside the top 15 will be available at the NASCAR Cup Series Conference Hauler in the garage 30 minutes before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.

Post-race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Media Bullpen (Pit Road)

The second- through fifth-place finishers in the NASCAR Cup Series race, along with the top story, will be available on pit road after the race.

Post-race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Press Conference

A press conference with the winning driver, crew chief, and team owner/leadership representative will take place immediately after the winner’s ceremonies end at Victory Podium.

All day: Vaccination Clinic (IMS Gates 1, 6, 9)

In partnership with IU Health and the Indiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Gates 1, 6 and 9. Fans should look for first-aid stations with signage. Vaccinations will be available during all hours that gates are open, with the two-shot Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations available.

IMS PR