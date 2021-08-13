Tomorrow at the Track: Saturday, Aug. 14

Information about the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Saturday, Aug. 14 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

8:45-9:15 a.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Warmup

10:05-10:45 a.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Qualifying

11:05-11:55 a.m.: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Cup Series) Practice

1 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (85 laps)

4 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (62 laps)

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $40 for General Admission seating for Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard and Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix. Flex seating locations are available for $55 per adult. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult in General Admission and Flex seating locations. Reserved seats start at $60.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7 a.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 7S, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A

STANDS OPEN: General Admission: Oval Turn 2 Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, Oval Turn 4 Mounds, South Terrace, South Terrace – East, Tower Terrace (75-79) and Paddock (9-12). Flex: Southwest Vista (1-10), H Stand (1-6) and Northwest Vista (16-20). Reserved Seats: Northwest Vista (1-15), J Stand, H Stand (7-24), Paddock Penthouse, A Penthouse, B Penthouse, E Penthouse, E Stand (1-24), Southwest Vista Deck, South Vista (1-5), South Vista Deck. Southeast Vista Deck, Southeast Vista, North Vista Wheelchair.

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is available in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate for $20, Turn 3 Infield (pre-paid) for $25, Lot 6A for $40 and Gate 1 for $75.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from within the Speedway’s infield.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: (Fourth floor of Media Center unless otherwise noted)

8-11 a.m.: August IMS Museum Cars & Coffee (IMS Museum Parking Lot)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and IMS will host a “Special Edition” Cars & Coffee morning of camaraderie with auto enthusiasts in the IMS Museum parking lot.

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series Media Bullpen (NASCAR Hauler, Gasoline Alley)

The top 15 NASCAR Cup Series drivers in points will be available at the NASCAR Cup Series Conference Hauler in the garage approximately five minutes after the end of practice.

12:15 p.m.: Chip Ganassi Racing All-Driver Team Photo Op (Yard of Bricks under Pagoda)

Chip Ganassi Racing’s full-weekend lineup of drivers this weekend – Scott Dixon, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch – will be at the Yard of Bricks under the Pagoda and outside the Pagoda green room.

Post-race: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Press Conference

A press conference with the winning driver, crew chief, and team owner/representative will take place immediately after the winner’s ceremonies end at Victory Podium.

Post-race: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Media Bullpen (Pit Road)

The second- through fifth-place finishers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, along with the top story, will be available on pit road after the race.

Post-race: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Press Conference

A press conference with the winning driver, crew chief, and team owner/representative will take place immediately after the winner’s ceremonies end at Victory Podium.

All day: Vaccination Clinic (IMS Gates 1, 6, 9)

In partnership with IU Health and the Indiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Gates 1, 6 and 9. Fans should look for first-aid stations with signage. Vaccinations will be available during all hours that gates are open, with the two-shot Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations available.





IMS PR