Tomorrow at the Track: Friday, Aug. 13

Information about Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix practice and qualifying and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice Friday, Aug. 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

2-8 p.m.: Public Gates Open

3-4 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) Practice 1

5:35-6:25 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Practice 1

7-7:50 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Qualifying

8 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: Tickets for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix practice and qualifying and Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard practice General Admission seating are $20 and are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (2 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7 South, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A

STANDS OPEN: E Penthouse, E Stand 1-16, B Penthouse, Paddock 9-12, Paddock Penthouse 1-25, J Stand 1-10, North Vista Wheelchair, NW Vista 1-10, NW Vista Deck, Turn 2 Mounds, Hulman South Mounds, Hulman North Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds, South Terrace, South Terrace - East

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40) and Turn 3 Infield. Race fans must enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Paid parking is available in Lot 2 and Main Gate for $10.

TRANSPORTATION: Rideshare drop off/pick up location: 16th and Polco Street (Main Gate East).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. Race fans can walk to the IMS Museum from within the Speedway’s infield.

After 1 p.m. on Friday, all IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Gate 2 will not be open for parking at the Museum.

11 a.m.-noon: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix INDYCAR Driver Availability (Behind Victory Podium, IMS)

INDYCAR drivers will be available at the media bullpen.

1:30-2 p.m.: NASCAR and INDYCAR NBC Press Conference

A press conference of INDYCAR and NASCAR talent: Rick Allen, Leigh Diffey, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

5:30-5:45 p.m.: IMS Blood Drive: James Hinchcliffe with the American Red Cross (Suite 12, A.J. Foyt Room, Legends Row)

In honor and support of motorsports journalist Robin Miller, James Hinchcliffe and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Legends Row #12, the A.J. Foyt Room, from 2:30-7 p.m. Hinchcliffe will be at the blood drive from 5:30-5:45 p.m. for media inquiries.

6-8 p.m.: Speediactrics Fun Day Festival (IMS Infield, near 7th and Hulman)

IMS and the NASCAR Foundation are encouraging kids to lead a healthy life with fun activities, learning about NASCAR, healthy eating and snacking, and winning exciting giveaways for several hundred young girls from the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

6:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard Practice Press Conference

A press conference with the fastest driver of the day/top story will take place approximately five minutes after the end of practice.

7:50 p.m.: Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Qualifying Press Conference

A press conference with the top qualifiers and other pertinent stories of the day will take place shortly after qualifying.

All day: Vaccination Clinic (IMS Gates 1, 6, 9)

In partnership with IU Health and the Indiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Gates 1, 6 and 9. Fans should look for first-aid stations with signage. Vaccinations will be available during all hours that gates are open, with the two-shot Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations available.

