St. Louis Area Toyota Dealers to sponsor NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region, is proud to announce the St. Louis Area Toyota Dealers as the title sponsor of its 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200, set for Friday evening, August 20. The race’s full title will be the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power.

"We’re proud to have the St. Louis Area Toyota Dealers as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway," said Chris Blair, WWTR's Executive Vice President and General Manager. “This was a tremendous collaborative effort with Toyota, iHeart Radio and Tailored Media coming together for one of the most popular events on the truck series schedule.

“Toyota teams have enjoyed tremendous success at World Wide Technology Raceway since our return to the NASCAR schedule in 2014. As if those teams weren’t already pumped up to win the first race of the series playoffs, bringing home the Mike Mittler Memorial Trophy in your manufacturer’s sponsored event gives even more motivation to perform.”

WWTR’s Toyota 200 is the first race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship playoffs. Past winners of the event include Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. (2014), Cole Custer (2015), Christopher Bell (2016), John Hunter Nemechek (2017), Justin Haley (2018), Ross Chastain (2019) and Sheldon Creed (2020).

Tickets now are on sale for the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive 500 Weekend, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500), NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 races as well as vintage Indy car exhibitions. Tickets may be purchased by calling the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888, online at www.WWTRaceway.com or at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois. WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Spectator gates will open on August 20 at 11 a.m. with the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power set for 7:35 p.m. Spectator gates will open at 9 a.m. on August 21, with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline slated for 7 p.m. CDT.

