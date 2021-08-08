WGI Announces Sixth Straight Grandstand Sellout For Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International today announced the sixth consecutive grandstand sellout and the first-ever camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series to cap off a historic weekend of racing in Central New York.

“We can’t thank our dedicated fans enough for getting The Glen to this sixth straight grandstand sellout and first sellout for camping,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We’ve seen their passion as they have packed the campgrounds, as well as the stands, welcoming NASCAR back to our storied venue. And we were proud to bring them an action-packed weekend that included four series racing over the course of three days.”

Sunday afternoon’s Go Bowling at The Glen caps a historic quadruple-header race weekend at the famed road course, which opened with the ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 on Friday evening. That was followed up by a Saturday doubleheader with the United Rentals 176 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the remaining events on the 2021 Watkins Glen International season schedule by calling 1-866-461-RACE or visiting TheGlen.com.

WGI PR