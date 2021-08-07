100% Chance of Rain Forces Cancellation of $20,000 to win USA 100 at Virginia Motor Speedway

With the impending weather forecast calling for a 100% chance of rain, management of Virginia Motor Speedway, Ultimate Super Late Model Series, and FASTRAK Racing have made the difficult decision to cancel the August 7th $20,000 to win Ernie Shelton's USA 100.

"The decision to cancel a race is the hardest thing we have to do as a promoter. But Mother Nature has forced a decision as we have too many drivers and fans coming from long distances. We don't want to cause them any unnecessary costs for fuel and hotel rooms", commented Virginia Motor owner Bill Sawyer.

Sawyer added, "with over an inch of rain forecast and thunderstorms, it is the right decision for us to make with the information we have at our disposal."

Forecast data from multiple weather companies lead to the conclusion, 90-100% chance of rain and over an inch of rainfall.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature is once again forcing us to make a decision we didn't want to have to make. With the current forecast, this is the best decision for the teams, fans, and officials, all of whom are traveling considerable distances to attend the USA 100. Above all else, we must keep our fans and competitors in mind," commented FASTRAK International Companies Founder and President Stan Lester.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

