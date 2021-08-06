World Wide Technology Raceway supporting St. Louis Area Foodbank’s #DriveOutHunger campaign

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will be working in conjunction with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to feed those experiencing hunger during its August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend. Fans attending the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at WWTR are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the track to help #DriveOutHunger. Donation bins will be located at the fan entrances.

WWTR already has been working with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, collecting non-perishable food items at select local events and in its lobby.

The best items to donate include non-perishable food items such as canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, and peanut butter. There is also a great need for personal care items including shampoo, conditioner, and feminine product as well as household items such as toilet paper and paper towels. For a full list of the best items to donate visit https://stlfoodbank.org/get-involved/food-drives/.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank distributes food to more than 600 area food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other feeding programs throughout 26 area counties (14 in eastern Missouri and 12 in southwestern Illinois).

With each dollar, the St. Louis Area Foodbank can provide four meals to hungry people in the bi-state region.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank distributed more than 55.1 million pounds of food in the past year, which equates to more than 44 million meals for our neighbors in need. The Foodbank is the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501(c)(3) food distribution center dedicated to making sure making sure no one goes to bed hungry. One in six people in the bi-state region need food assistance.

Tickets now are on sale for the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive 500 Weekend, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES (the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500), NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200, Indy Lights and Indy Pro 200 races and vintage Indy car exhibitions. Tickets may be purchased by calling the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888, online at www.WWTRaceway.com or at the WWTR ticket office at 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison, Illinois. WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

