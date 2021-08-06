Wicked Powersports and CF Moto USA Bringing Special Contingency to Stafford

Thanks to a collaboration between Wicked Powersports of Stafford Springs, CT and CF Moto USA, weekly racers at Stafford will all be racing for some extra cash during the month of August. Starting with the GAF 150 event this Friday, August 6, Wicked Powersports and CF Moto USA will supply each podium finisher from all 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions with a $50 bonus for the next 4 events for a total of $150 per division and $750 per night for a total of $3,000.

“CF Moto got in touch with us and said they’d like to do some advertising, so we put this contingency deal together for Stafford,” said Bob Charland, owner of Wicked Powersports and driver of the #1 SK Light. “We know how expensive it is to go racing every Friday night and we wanted to do something that would reward the top finishers in each division for their hard work finishing in the top-3.”

CF Moto is a worldwide distributor of ATVs, Side by Sides, and motorcycles and they offer the best ATVs by design anywhere in the world with Electronic Power Steering, Dual A-Arm independent suspension, and a liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine. CF Moto’s Side by Sides come equipped with features designed for an adrenaline pumping ride combined with practical utility.

“CF Moto are the most affordable and reliable ATVs and Side by Sides on the market today,” said Charland. “CF Moto brings new customers to our market with affordable and super reliable products backed by a 1-year bumper to bumper warrenty and customers can see the CF Moto products along with everything else that we have to offer at Wicked Powersports by going to www.wickedpowersportsct.com.”

“Wicked Powersports is super excited to partner with CF Moto USA on the introduction of their full line of motorcycles in 2022,” continued Charland. “Stay tuned to the Wicked Powersports website for more details.”

Wicked Powersports carries a full line of CF Moto ATVs and Side by Sides along with motorcycles, Yamaha watercraft, boat packages, go karts, sling shots, trailers, dirt bikes, Marlon sled decks, and snowmobiles. Wicked Powersports is located at 11 Willington Ave. in Stafford Springs, CT and they can be contacted by phone at 860-684-7763, by text at 413-272-9385, by fax at 860-684-2043, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about Wicked Powersports visit them online at www.wickedpowersports.com.

The 30th Annual GAF Roofing 150 is scheduled for this Friday, August 6. Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will join the Whelen Modified Tour in feature action. Tickets for the GAF Roofing 150 are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the GAF Roofing 150 are $40.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $45.00 for all ages and pit passes are $50.00 with a valid 2021 Stafford Competition License and $55.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR