Legendary Broadcaster, IMS Hall of Fame Member Page to Sign New Autobiography at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Friday, Aug. 13

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will host a book-signing event with IMS Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Paul Page on Friday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET).

Page’s autobiography, “Hello, I’m Paul Page: It’s Race Day in Indianapolis,” was released by Blue River Press on May 1. It was co-written by J.R. Elrod and features a foreward by driving legend Mario Andretti. The 288-page book is available for $26.99 at the IMS Gift Shop located in the IMS Museum, at the IMS Online Shop , or Amazon.com and other major retailers.

Page will start the IMS Museum book signing at 11 a.m. by sharing a few excerpts from the book and anecdotes from his storied career. He will sign copies of the book and pose for fan photos from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12:50 to 2 p.m.

Fans can receive $5 off the regular IMS Museum admission price from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day by showing proof of purchase of Page’s book. (Guests can simply present a personal copy of the book at the Museum Welcome Desk as proof of purchase.)

Page served as Indianapolis 500 broadcast host and lead announcer on radio and television for a total of 27 years. He was the “Voice of the 500” on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network from 1977-1987 and 2014-2015 and was co-host with current “Voice of the 500” Mark Jaynes in 2016.

In 1988, Page joined ABC Sports and covered a variety of sporting events for ABC and ESPN, from the Olympics to the X Games, and the America’s Cup to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He was a fixture as ABC’s Indy 500 broadcast host through 1998 and returned to the booth from 2002-2004.

Page was inducted into the IMS Hall of Fame in 2021.

Museum Friday Afternoon Access: Due to the kickoff of Brickyard Weekend activities on the Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course Friday afternoon, all persons entering the IMS grounds, including prospective IMS Museum visitors, must purchase an IMS general admission ticket or present a Brickyard Weekend event credential effective 1 p.m. This requirement stays in effect through Sunday, Aug. 15. The Museum closes Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Learn more: bit.ly/BYMusHours .