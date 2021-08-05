Legendary Broadcaster, IMS Hall of Fame Member Page to Sign New Autobiography at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Friday, Aug. 13

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will host a book-signing event with IMS Hall of Famer and broadcasting legend Paul Page on Friday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET).
Page’s autobiography, “Hello, I’m Paul Page: It’s Race Day in Indianapolis,” was released by Blue River Press on May 1. It was co-written by J.R. Elrod and features a foreward by driving legend Mario Andretti. The 288-page book is available for $26.99 at the IMS Gift Shop located in the IMS Museum, at the IMS Online Shop, or Amazon.com and other major retailers.
Page will start the IMS Museum book signing at 11 a.m. by sharing a few excerpts from the book and anecdotes from his storied career. He will sign copies of the book and pose for fan photos from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12:50 to 2 p.m.
Fans can receive $5 off the regular IMS Museum admission price from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day by showing proof of purchase of Page’s book. (Guests can simply present a personal copy of the book at the Museum Welcome Desk as proof of purchase.)
Page served as Indianapolis 500 broadcast host and lead announcer on radio and television for a total of 27 years. He was the “Voice of the 500” on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network from 1977-1987 and 2014-2015 and was co-host with current “Voice of the 500” Mark Jaynes in 2016.
In 1988, Page joined ABC Sports and covered a variety of sporting events for ABC and ESPN, from the Olympics to the X Games, and the America’s Cup to Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He was a fixture as ABC’s Indy 500 broadcast host through 1998 and returned to the booth from 2002-2004.
Page was inducted into the IMS Hall of Fame in 2021.
Museum Friday Afternoon Access: Due to the kickoff of Brickyard Weekend activities on the Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course Friday afternoon, all persons entering the IMS grounds, including prospective IMS Museum visitors, must purchase an IMS general admission ticket or present a Brickyard Weekend event credential effective 1 p.m. This requirement stays in effect through Sunday, Aug. 15. The Museum closes Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Learn more: bit.ly/BYMusHours.
IMS Museum PR