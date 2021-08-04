Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Race Preview; Diane Bennett Memorial Event

Thousands of dollars in bonus money is on the line this coming Saturday, August 7 at Macon Speedway’s 3rd Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a long time scorer at the speedway. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and the family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

While money is still coming in, over $9,000 has been added to the winnings for this Saturday’s event. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature will pay at least $1,200 to win with a total of over $2,000 spread throughout the field. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature will pay at least $1,550 to win with $2,900 in bonus money throughout the field. Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: DIRTcar Pro Mods ($1,195), Archers Alley Street Stocks ($1,850), Hornets ($890), and Micros by Bailey Chassis ($405).

Point leaders coming into the event are Colby Sheppard of Williamsville, IL (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Guy Taylor of Springfield, IL (BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds), Kyle Helmick of Smithton, IL (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Guy Taylor (Archers Alley Street Stocks), Allan Harris of Chatham, IL (Hornets), and Daryn Stark of Springfield, IL (Micros By Bailey Chassis).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

