WELCOME BACK FANS! Increased Amount of Pre-Race Experiences Await Fans When They Return to Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 27-28

That’s the message from Daytona International Speedway to its guests attending the upcoming August 27-28 NASCAR Weekend, featuring the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the last-chance race for drivers to make the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. To show appreciation to those fans, the iconic track, which will be fully open, is showcasing a multitude of fan-friendly, family-oriented, interactive experiences for all ages to make this year’s summer classic one for the ages.

“Coming to this month’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is going to be an incredible experience for our fans,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Without a doubt, we have the most incredible competition on the track for fans to see. In addition to that, we will have unique experiences and activities for fans of all ages to engage in, and to just have a blast – long before the green flag drops for both races. From the time someone arrives on the property, they need to be ready to be entertained. We are just so glad to welcome fans back, and we can’t ‘wait to see them. The place is going to be abuzz with activity.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will mark the first “fully open” event weekend at The World Center of Racing since the 2020 DAYTONA 500. To say that that track staff is happy for the return of fans is an understatement, based on the below lineup of exciting activities – some traditional & some brand new - for fans.

As a special thank you to campers, the first 2,000 to enter the Daytona International Speedway property at track gates, will receive a special Coca-Cola synch bag. Premium Infield and GEICO Park West campgrounds open on Tuesday, August 24 while all other infield camping, including the return of tent and car camping in GEICO Orange, will open on Wednesday, August 25.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will also receive complimentary Coke Zero Sugar 400 drawstring bags.

More “fan” opportunities will be announced soon, and here is the lineup thus far:

Outside Midway (In Front of Sunoco, Toyota, Axalta, Chevrolet and AdventHealth Injectors)

The outside “Welcome Back” Epicenter, located just off International Speedway Blvd behind the track’s Frontstretch seating, will be back with a full lineup of family interactive displays. Those included are: eNASCAR Racing (which became a household name in 2020) Stage, with nail-biting racing, various driver appearances and noted NASCAR personalities and Motor Racing (MRN) on-air announcers, who will host a LIVE show Saturday. Extravagant Pit Boss Exhibit, showcasing the No. 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield Ford show car, sampling of various Smithfield products, along with grills of all kinds, and Grill Masters.

Countless other displays, merchandise trailers & live entertainment. Scheduled partner exhibits include: Coca-Cola, GEICO, Chevrolet, Toyota (including the Thrill Ride Course and Simulator Pod), Wawa, Air Force (featuring a fighter jet), Door Dash, Busch Beer, General Tire, Dixie Vodka and more to come.



Pre-Race & UNOH Fan Zone

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (Aug. 25): Camper Welcome Party with Country Music Star Tim Dugger. Campers will enjoy LIVE entertainment, including NASCAR fan favorite Dugger, along with food samples, refreshments, merchandise & exhibits. FREE to all campers and infield guests!

The return of the traditional Coke Zero Sugar 400 Pre-Race Concert, featuring Chris Lane on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Get up close to Lane’s concert as well as pre-race ceremonies, driver introductions and ride-arounds.

Access to the large grass ballfield, then sign the start/finish line through the middle of the 18-degree, banked trioval.

Live entertainment, including driver and NASCAR personalities Fan Q&A on the main stage.

Photo with the winning trophies of the weekend in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

Campgrounds

Daytona Beach News Journal Delivery (Friday & Saturday mornings).

Surprise & Delight Programs (including complementary upgrades for fans).

LIVE mobile Entertainment (to be announced soon).

Infield Midway (Lake Lloyd and Link Road)

Saturday Morning Tailgate featuring NASCAR Kids Zone with inflatables, Kid’s giveaways, yard games and prizes.

End of Regular Season Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks are a tradition each summer for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A host of economic ticket options are available for the weekend, camping, hospitality areas, and UNOH Fanzone Pre-Race Access. To see all ticket offerings for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, fans can visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Saturday) is set for a 7 p.m. start while the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Friday) gets the green flag at 7:30 p.m.

Four races remain in the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 serving as the anchor event. Thus far, there have been 13 winners in the premier series who have qualified for the 16-driver playoff. Last year, William Byron raced his way into the playoffs with his Coke Zero Sugar 400 triumph, his first career victory.

DIS PR