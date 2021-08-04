Veteran Speedway Motorsports Executive Rob Ramage Promoted To Senior Vice President and General Manager at Texas Motor Speedway

Veteran Texas Motor Speedway executive and general counsel Rob Ramage has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager at The Great American Speedway. Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith made the announcement Wednesday.

Ramage has worked for Speedway Motorsports since 2013, serving as General Counsel & Director of Governmental Affairs and Senior Vice President of Finance & Compliance at Texas Motor Speedway. His efforts have spanned a variety of capacities, including risk management and working with government entities, business leaders, and community advocates.

“I grew up with racing and have been a NASCAR and INDYCAR fan for as long as I can remember, so every day at Texas Motor Speedway is exciting to me,” said Ramage. “I can remember when Bruton Smith announced he was bringing NASCAR to Texas and then being here on day one as a fan with my dad and brother.”

Ramage, 53, succeeds esteemed promoter Eddie Gossage, who stepped down in June after 25 years at the helm of Texas Motor Speedway and more than three decades with Speedway Motorsports.

“After a nationwide search and interviewing some excellent candidates, we realized the best leader to carry Texas Motor Speedway into its next quarter-century was already working in the offices outside of Turn 1,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith.

“I’m proud to welcome Rob Ramage to our Speedway Motorsports executive leadership team,” Smith continued. “He’s done a superb job in building awareness for Texas Motor Speedway with government officials and community leaders, and more importantly, building great relationships throughout the state and local communities we serve.

“Rob works with the passion of a true fan, and I know he’ll continue to elevate the great events that our fine team at Texas Motor Speedway has produced for 25 years.”

Before joining Speedway Motorsports, Ramage practiced law in Dallas, Texas, focusing on complex litigation, intellectual property, and business transactions.

“I’m surrounded by great teammates at Texas Motor Speedway and led by great people at Speedway Motorsports,” Ramage said. “I love our fans and I’ve created meaningful relationships with many over the years. I’m very excited about the new friendships to come. There’s nothing like creating remarkable events and then sharing them with fans, partners, and competitors alike.”

Ramage currently serves on numerous boards of directors that focus on supporting veterans, law enforcement-related causes and transportation matters. He was recognized for his charitable work for veterans by being named an honorary Commander of the United States Air Force. His charitable activities include Speedway Children’s Charities, the State Fair of Texas, Folds of Honor, Catholic Charities, Texas Parks and Wildlife, among many others.

Texas Motor Speedway will host its grand finale for the 25th Season of Speed with the Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Adult tickets start at just $49 and kids’ tickets are $10 each. For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should visit www.texasmotorspeedway. com.

Speedway Motorsports PR