Latest Grandview Speedway Point Standings and Coming Events

Despite having a tough Saturday night, not finishing the feature race, Brett Kressley continues to lead the chase for the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified crown. In fact Kressley was able to increase his lead because challenger, defending champion Craig Von Dohren had an even tougher night. With six Saturdays to go in the point battle, part of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, Kressley has 3637 points with five wins to his credit. Von Dohren has three wins and 3478 points. Jared Umbenhauer holds third in the standings with one win and 3199 tallies. Duane Howard sits in fourth with one win to his credit and 2903 counters. In fifth is 11 time champion Jeff Strunk with one win and 2784 points. Close to 50 racers have earned points in the 13 events run so far this season.

Kenny Gilmore had a tough night last Saturday but continues to set the pace in the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division with 2583 points and one feature win. Dylan Hoch is closing in on the leader with three wins and 2474 points. Shooting for a second straight title Brian Hirthler has a win to his credit and 2371 points. There have been 57 drivers earn points.

With just four features run in the 602 Sportsman Mini Series Ryan Grim, without a win, leads the standings having earned 849 points with consistent finishes. Glenn Strunk is second in the battle with 849 points and one win. Dylan Hoch is third in the point chase with two wins and 840 points. And there has been 52 drivers earning points in four feature races presented so far this season.

Competition will be keen this Saturday, August 7, when the Modifieds and Sportsman perform in a doubleheader that is expected to be action packed throughout the evening leading up to and including the 30-lap main event featuring 28 starters while the Sportsman race in a 25-lap main event that starts 26 cars. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

Meet & Greet will include Modified racers Jordan Henn and Glenn Owens along with Sportsman talents Nick Faust and Mike & Ryan Laise and newly retired racer Tom Miller.

Friday August 6th will feature the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing Series. Action gets the green at 7 p.m. Da Rev’s Meet & Greet will feature representatives from each division of racing starting at 5 p.m.

Coming up on Saturday August 14th the Forrest Rogers Memorial, named in honor of the man who planned and built Grandview Speedway with the help of son Bruce, will take place. The 50-lap Modified Classic will reward the winner with $10,000. And the Sportsman will be part of the doubleheader show. Meet & Greet will include Modified racer Kevin Hirthler along with Sportsman racers Brian Hirthler and Adrianna Deliponti plus young Jesse Hirthler. There will also be a Chapel on the Hill service at 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the first turn pavilion.

Adult admission is $30 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10. Under 6 are admitted free.

Grandview Speedway PR