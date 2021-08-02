Innovative Phoenix Raceway Infield Renamed FanShield Infield Experience

One of the most innovative, fan-focused destinations in all of motorsports has a new name. Phoenix Raceway and ticket insurance provider FanShield announced today that Phoenix Raceway’s state-of-the-art infield experience will now be known as the FanShield Infield Experience.

The FanShield Infield Experience, which is easily accessible from the Midway, allows fans to walk inside the NASCAR Cup Series garages, placing them up close to their favorite teams and drivers. Fans also get a live look into Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane, interactive activities, entertainment and more.

“FanShield has an established track record of innovation and putting fans first,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “They’ve also been a valued partner of Phoenix Raceway that has played a key role in the evolution of our facility. That makes them an ideal partner for our FanShield Infield Experience.”

FanShield, based in Phoenix, is a member of the Protecht family of technology companies and an innovative provider of ticket protection services throughout the entire live event space. Its fan-focused technology delivers cost-effective insurance that protects ticket buyers from unforeseen circumstances. The company is also no stranger to Phoenix Raceway, as it sponsored NASCAR Cup Series races at the iconic, one-mile doglegged oval from 2018-2020.

"Our relationship with Phoenix Raceway has been a key element to our company’s growth these past 4 years,” said Protecht Founder and CEO Bryan Derbyshire. “The FanShield 500 was a tremendous success and now that Phoenix has earned the Championship race, it only made sense to continue our active engagement with this all-star team. Our recent 10-year extension with NASCAR and its tracks along with our sponsorship of the best infield experience in NASCAR will keep our foundation firmly rooted in motorsports."

Fans with grandstand or hillside tickets can purchase access to the FanShield Infield Experience. In addition to the opportunities listed above, a FanShield Infield Experience ticket provides access to exclusive driver Q&As, shaded eateries, the NASCAR Kid Zone and the Esports Gamer Garage. On Sunday of race weekend, FanShield Infield Experience pass holders can also sign the start/finish line.

Access for all three days can be purchased www.PhoenixRacway.com.

The FanShield Infield Experience will brim with excitement during the upcoming NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 5-7. Action begins Friday, Nov. 5, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. On Saturday, Nov. 6, fans will be treated to two championship events – the Arizona Lottery 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race. Action culminates on Sunday, Nov. 7, with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Phoenix Raceway PR