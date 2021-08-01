KING TUT: Cameron Tuttle Scores First Sportsman Series Win

Cameron Tuttle went back-to-back this weekend by winning the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series West Region Feature at Genesee Speedway to follow up his Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship Feature win at Ransomville Speedway alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday night.

For the second night in a row, Tuttle met the pressure head-on and rose to the occasion. This time he held off the hard-charging Austin Susice in his ice-white #81 for 40 laps to win his first career DIRTcar Sportsman Series race.

“We had a fast car,” said Tuttle. “I like the top here. I’m pretty sure everyone here knows that. It started to get a little hairy when I got tight in the apex but I kept my foot in it and it came back to me.”

After redrawing the pole position Tuttle jumped to the lead and on subsequent restarts took the top lane forcing Susice to the bottom of the race track where the grip was scarce.

“Those were some real tight restarts,” he said. “I knew I was fast on the top. I didn’t know if he [Susice] was going to try to slide me or not. I was waiting for it. He gave me room. It was a really clean race. I don’t think I’ve run 40 laps in the last two years now but I can feel it.”

Austin Susice put together a perfect race but fell just one position short. The #81 was constantly locked in battle with third-place Phil Vigneri III from Elba, NY as well as Noah Walker in the #22 before he slipped out of the racing line. Walker recovered for a top 10.

The Seneca Street Oil #12V of Vigneri III is owned by Ray Smith and they are teaming up for the full-scale effort for the Genesee Speedway track championship in 2021. Vigneri’s third-place finish is his best DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series finish to date but he’s convinced there’s more speed to be had in the #12V.

“It was one of those races where the top was flying and it was tough to make it on the bottom,” said Vigneri. “Track position was important. He [Tuttle] got out front early and I was stuck battling with Austin [Susice]. He ran a good race. We are happy to have a good finish and the car together after 40 laps.”

Next up for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series West Region is Friday, August 13 at Ransomville Speedway.

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series West Region results

1. CAMERON TUTTLE (35T), 2. Austin Susice (81), 3. Phil Vigneri III (12V), 4. Robert Bublak (6), 5. Kyle Richner (26), 6. Dave Conant (44), 7. Jim Harbison (18W), 8. Jordan Moden (28), 9. John Venuto (817), 10. Noah Walker (22), 11. Michael McCarthy (22M), 12. Brett Martin (99), 13. Jessica Kriegisch 14. Byron DeWitt (34) 15. Gordy Hermanson (73G), 16. Ray Bliss (27Z), 17. Larry Vick (2V), 18. Brandon Machaud (132), 19. Mike Martin (99X)

DIRTcar Series PR