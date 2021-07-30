Sponsorships Available for $30k to Win Freedom 76 at Grandview Speedway

The biggest event of the season, the 51ST Annual Freedom 76, is quickly approaching at Grandview Speedway. With at least $30,000 up for grabs for the winner of the 76-lap race featuring many of the top names in dirt track Modified competition, interest will be running high.

As is the norm lap sponsorships are being offered. For just $20 it is the opportunity to be part of a history making event at the popular one-third-mile, banked clay oval. The 51ST edition of the Freedom 76, The Granddaddy of Modified Classics, is set for Saturday, September 18th.

Those wishing to be a part of this historic event by sponsoring a lap or more need only send a check covering the number of laps to be sponsored, wording to be included with each lap, to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. The lap sponsors will gain exposure in a number of different ways including mentions by the track announcer and listing on track website. Laps may also be purchased at the track through Tommy Kramer or Tina Rogers.

In addition there are qualifying heat race sponsorships available at $200 each plus other opportunities including the Cash Dash. Details are available through track general manager Tina Rogers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Included in the weekend of action will be the Friday, September 17, Freedom 38 featuring the Sportsman stock cars. Modified racers on hand for the Freedom 76 will be allowed practice laps during the Friday night racing.

More details will be announced as the race dates draw closer.

Grandview Speedway, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, continues to present T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman each Saturday.

For additional information on racing at the Bechtelsville, PA track please check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR