Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 9 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, July 31st

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, July 31st, and host week 9 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!

After a storm washed out three of the scheduled features on July 17th, the speedway will make up those features before going into week 9 action. So you get twice the racing for one low price. The three divisions that will make up their features are the Victory Lap Pro Late Models. Budweiser Modifieds, and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars.

Competitor gates for Saturday, July 31st will open at 3 pm, and spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 6 pm for hot laps, and features will start at 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 17th, make up features: Victory Pro Late Models (30 Laps); Budweiser Modifieds (25 Laps); and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (20 laps).

Saturday, July 31st features: Victory Pro Late Models (30 Laps); Budweiser Modifieds (25 Laps); Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps) and the Collision One Limited Stock Cars (20 laps). All divisions will run Hot Lap Time Trials and Features.

Admission price for Adults $12, seniors (60+) $10; military (active/retired w/ proper I.D.) $8, students 13 – 17 years old $6 and children 12 and under admitted free. Pit passes, regardless of age, are $25. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

To enhance the fan's racing experience, the speedway has installed a short-wave FM transmitter, and all of the evening's action can be heard at 95.5 FM. So, bring your portable radio headset and enjoy hearing all the action.

VMS PR