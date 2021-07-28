71-lap Lorin Arthofer Sr. Tribute this coming Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway.Extra $$ to Modified Dash Cash top three

This coming Saturday evening, July 31 at 7:00 pm Mahoning Valley Speedway proudly presents Race #4 of the John Blewett Inc., Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) and the Lorin Arthofer Sr. Tribute 71-lapper for Modifieds.

Lorin Arthofer Sr., is the patriarch of the racing Arthofer family which stands as one of the most prominent in the annuals of eastern Pennsylvania short track asphalt racing as they account for a combined 138 feature wins and five championships.

The 71-lap Modified feature distance, which will be a cone race and pay $2500-to-win, reflects Arthofer’s signature car number throughout his career and a carried him to 18 victories between Mahoning Valley and Dorney Park Speedways.

“It is hard to put in words how honored I am that Mahoning Valley Speedway has considered me for a Hall of Fame tribute race,” said Arthofer.

“I am truly blessed and grateful. My wife Betty has also had an important part in all of this too and without her encouragement and sacrifice very little would have been achieved. She made sure the home fires kept burning while the boys and I spent countless hours in the garage building, fixing and preparing for the coming races.”

While heats, set by random draw, will help determine the starting feature grid, there is added incentives being offered as part of the preliminary action. The top two in each 12-lap heat will then go into a “Dash Cash” sponsored by Arthofer Towing and Transport of Bath and the first, second and third place finishers will each be awarded $500, $300 and $200 respectively. There will also be a check presentation sponsored by Himmer Graphics of Moscow.

And, if the Dash winner chooses to start at the rear of the main event field and then goes on to win there will be an additional $500 coming to them.

There are more contingencies also courtesy of Touch of Class Detailing & Power Washing LLC of Easton, Jones Racing Products of Ottsville, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse of Florida, NY, Sherwood Racing Wheels, Arthofer Racing and Touch of Class Detailing & Power Washing LLC of Easton

The Modifieds will be allotted four tires for this race.

Also on the card will be the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks, which are also contesting in the MVSHoFS plus the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

After three of five MVSHoFS races Matt Hirschman, who won the first two events, leads the Modified points over most recent winner Austin Beers followed by Earl Paules, Brian DeFebo and Zane Zeiner.

Mark Deysher is tops on the Street Stocks with Randy Ahner Jr., Jon Moser, TJ Gursky and Mark Martini all in the top five.

The Hobby Stock HoF points show Justin Merkel at the top of the rankings over Devin Schmidt, Trisha Connolly, Corey Edelman and Cody Boehm.

In the event of inclement weather a rain date of Saturday, August 21 will be used.

Adult admission is $20. There is a $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm.

Please log onto the official track website www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com, Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR