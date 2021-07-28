Dorsett Automotive To Present Wednesday’s Don Smith Classic Indiana Sprint Week Brings USAC & Modifieds To Town

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week is halfway complete and that means the stars of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars are heading to Western Indiana and the Terre Haute Action Track. On Wednesday, July 28, the gates swing open for the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic at the historic dirt half-mile. Wednesday’s race will bring the best in open wheel racing with the Sprint Cars as well as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

The event, which was named in honor of Don Smith, a longtime area businessman and great supporter of the sport of auto racing, also takes on the Dorsett Automotive name. Dorsett Automotive, a family, locally owned and operated dealership that has also been a racing supporter for many years.

The Terre Haute event is one of seven during the weeklong series. So far, the tour has made stops at Kokomo Speedway, Lawrenceburg Speedway, and Gas City I-69 Speedway. After a day off Tuesday, everything picks back up on Wednesday night in Terre Haute, followed by Lincoln Park Speedway, Bloomington Speedway, and Tri-State Speedway, Thursday-Saturday.

Sprint week action so far has seen Justin Grant claim the win at Kokomo, while Logan Seavey has taken the wins at Lawrenceburg and Gas City. Brady Bacon leads the Sprint Week standings, while Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson, Kevin Thomas, Jr., and Jake Swanson complete the top five.

Overall this season, Brady Bacon also leads the national standings by 96 points over Justin Grant. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Robert Ballou, and C.J. Leary complete the top five. Last year’s Sprint Week event at Terre Haute brought a stout field of over 40 cars.

In addition to the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the DIRTcar Modifieds will also be in action.

Pit gates on Wednesday, July 28, open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:30 with racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $30, infield $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

Terre Haute PR