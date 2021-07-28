Stallcup Named Vice President of Marketing at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway has promoted Ellen Stallcup to the newly created position of vice president of marketing for the multi-purpose facility celebrating its 25 th Season of Speed in 2021.

Stallcup got her start at the Great American Speedway in 2003 as an intern with the corporate sales department for the fall INDYCAR race weekend. She now has overall responsibility for the development of marketing, advertising, promotional and budgetary planning for the speedway as well as the NASCAR event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. She also has overall responsibility for the management of Big Hoss, the 22,704.64-square-foot HD LED display that owns the Guinness World Record as the world’s largest HD LED video board.

“Ellen continues to be an incredible leader, marketer and team player for our company and Texas Motor Speedway (TMS),” said Speedway Motorsports Vice President of Partnerships Geoff Ulrich. “Her ability to develop and execute detailed business plans for the NASCAR All-Star Race while enhancing our overall media strategy, most recently with the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, are just a few examples of the many great things Ellen does for TMS and our other great motorsports venues.”

The Windthorst, Texas native began her fulltime career at No Limits, Texas in 2004 as a ticket sales representative. In 2006, she was named advertising and events manager and promoted to director of the department in 2017. She was promoted in 2020 to the position of director of marketing.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure working for Texas Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports for almost two decades,” said Stallcup. “I have had the opportunity to learn from the most experienced motorsports professionals in the world all while developing relationships and partnerships across the greater business landscape. I look forward to the challenge of extending the reach of No Limits, Texas and Speedway Motorsports as I continue to grow and evolve in this new role.”

Stallcup earned a Bachelor of Business Administration-Marketing in 2003 from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, and in 2007 a Master of Science-Advertising and Public Relations from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

