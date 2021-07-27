Three Division Show of Racing at Grandview Speedway on Saturday

With a win on Saturday, his third of the season, Craig Von Dohren was able to edge a little closer to point leader Brett Kressley in the chase for the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified championship. Defending champion Von Dohren is in search of his 12th title while Kressley is shooting for his first.

The latest standings have Kressley with 3507 points while Von Dohren is just 94 tallies behind. Jared Umbenhauer is third at 3149.

In the NASCAR T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Kenny Gilmore is leading the point standings with 2518 counters followed by Dylan Hoch at 2254. Close behind is defending champion Brian Hirthler with 2134.

Dylan Hoch sits on top of the 602 Sportsman Mini Series standings with 700 points with Glenn Strunk just 16 points behind at 684. The Mini Series Sportsman will be in action for the fourth time this season on Saturday when another triple show of stock car racing action is presented which will also include the Modifieds and Sportsman. Racing will get the green at 7:30 p.m. with spectator gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is $18 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

Headlining the Meet & Greet at 5 p.m. will be Modified ace Jared Umbenhauer along with Sportsman talents Kenny Bock and Lex Shive. An added attraction will be the appearance of NASCAR Xfinity driver David Starr who carries the same ATS sponsorship as Bock. There will also be a Chapel on the Hill Worship at 4:30 p.m. in the turn one pavilion.

The month of August kicks off with a Thunder on the Hill Racing Series doubleheader that will feature the USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Masters and Modifieds. That will be Tuesday, August 3 with a 7:30 p.m. starting time.

Friday August 6th will feature the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage Racing Series. Action gets the green at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday August 7th the T.P.Trailer Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be featured in another action packed show.

On Saturday August 14th the Forrest Rogers Memorial, named in honor of the man who planned and built Grandview Speedway with the help of son Bruce, will take place. The 50-lap Modified Classic will reward the winner with $10,000. And the Sportsman will be part of the doubleheader show.

Grandview Speedway PR