They’re big, bad, and ready to entertain you! See Monster Trucks tear up the grandstand at the 2021 Orange County Fair with an action-packed show! The perfect entertainment for all ages, guests will witness our trucks crushing, jumping, and racing up close July 23rd-25th. The show begins at 7pm each night and the grandstand will open at 5:30 pm. All tickets are for general admission; seating is on a first come, first served basis. Buy tickets online at www.orangecountyfair.com and get FREE fair admission with your purchase.
Tickets for general admission seating in the Main Grandstand are $25. Tickets for general admission seating in the 1/2 Covered & First Turn Grandstands are $20. The 2021 Orange County Fair is open Thursdays-Sundays July 15th-August 1st. Hours are 4pm-11pm on weekdays and 1pm-11pm on weekends. For more information and to SAVE BIG on admission and unlimited ride combo tickets visit www.orangecountyfair.com.
Monster Trucks Coming to Orange County Fair
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam:
