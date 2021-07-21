NASCAR And Penn National Gaming Expand Strategic Alliance With Market Access Partnership in Arizona

NASCAR® and Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: NASDAQ) (“Penn National” or the “Company”), announced today a new multi-year market access partnership in the state of Arizona. As part of the agreement, Penn National’s Barstool Sportsbook will become the exclusive Sportsbook of Phoenix Raceway and is expected to gain access to the Arizona sports betting market.

“Phoenix Raceway is a state-of-the-art entertainment destination that prides itself on delivering a best-in-class fan experience,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Our partnership with Penn National Gaming and Barstool Sportsbook takes this to another level. It will help us continue our mission of redefining the way we engage fans and connect with new audiences.”

Penn National is the nation’s largest regional gaming operator, with 42 properties in 20 states. Penn Interactive operates retail and online sports wagering and iCasino for the Company, including the online Barstool Sportsbook, which is currently live in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The partnership with Phoenix Raceway reflects Penn National’s strategy to continue evolving into the leading omni-channel gaming provider as the only operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner.

“Barstool Sportsbook has proven itself to be a market leader in the jurisdictions where it has launched due to a combination of unique offers and a leading mobile experience,” said Jon Kaplowitz, Senior Vice President of Penn Interactive. “This new partnership will allow us to engage a passionate sports fan base in Arizona while having access to a best-in-class sports entertainment facility in Phoenix Raceway.”

As the exclusive sportsbook of Phoenix Raceway, Barstool Sportsbook is expected to take an active role in promoting NASCAR odds across its properties and sports betting app. Barstool Sportsbook will feature unique promotions and odds boosts for fans betting in Arizona and will be prominently featured with at-track signage and via NASCAR’s social and digital channels.

“As our first authorized gaming operator, Penn National has been invested in engaging NASCAR fans since we began building our position in the sports betting space,” said Tim Clark, Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. “We couldn’t be more excited to provide our partners with access to our passionate fan base in the greater Phoenix market.”

In 2020, Penn National became NASCAR’s first authorized gaming operator, marking its first partnership with a professional sports league. Additionally, the Company extended its race title sponsorship with Kansas Speedway, where it operates Hollywood Casino on turn two of the racetrack, through 2026.

NASCAR PR