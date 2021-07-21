Rain Forces Postponement of Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway

A heavy rainstorm targeted Land of Legends Raceway Tuesday night in the midst of the Liberty 100, forcing Super DIRTcar Series and track officials to postpone the Last Chance Showdowns and Feature, which will be added to one of the two future tour stops later this season at Land of Legends Raceway.

Peter Britten, from Queensland, Australia, was the Billy Whittaker Cars Fast-Time Award winner with a time of 20.309. He went on to win his Heat Race along with Billy Decker, Matt Sheppard, and Erick Rudolph.

Tim Fuller pulled the pole position in the top-12 redraw. Positions 1-20 are set, leaving two Last Chance Showdowns will be made up along with the Feature.

Follow the Super DIRTcar Series social channels for more information on the make-up date for the Super DIRTcar Series Liberty 100 at Land of Legends Raceway.

Up next, on Sunday, July 25, the Series returns to Weedsport Speedway for the $10,000-to-win Hall of Fame 100.

DIRtcar Series PR