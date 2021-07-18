Rain Postponement at Bowman Gray

Unfortunately summer rain storms rolled in and led to the postponement of tonight’s racing action at Bowman Gray Stadium.



But the madness will be back again next week with the Colors Edge Sportsman 100 presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union. There will be twin 25s for the

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series plus racing for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series and the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series – plus the always

excited Colors Edge Sportsman 100 for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series. And the night will end with the wild thrills of the Midway Mobile Storage

Chain Race.



Rain checks from tonight will be honored for admission next week.

BGS PR